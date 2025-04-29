Embracing the future of HR by becoming an AI-first enterprise

When we started in 2017, did we see a complete vision of where we would be in 2025? No. This wasn’t a big, strategic decision. Not at all. Instead, the impetus was necessity, a confluence of challenges coming together to create demand for a new solution—this should ring true for many companies.

HR’s compliance work was growing increasingly complex because of new laws and regulations around the world, and the team was struggling to keep up with the rate and pace of change. At the same time, consumers were coming to rely on apps offering customization, personalization and convenience, and employees were bringing those expectations to work. Normally we would tackle issues like these by throwing more money at the problem; that was no longer an option due to a consistently shrinking budget. We knew we had to work differently.

AI became the obvious solution. When we rolled out AskHR—an HR question and answer chatbot—in 2017, it set us on the path of being Client Zero, where we test and implement IBM’s AI and automation technology first, showing the power and potential for both IBM and clients alike.

The problem was none of our employees used AskHR in 2017. Why would they when they could still walk down the hall to talk to an HR Partner, call the 1-800 number or send an email and get an answer in 24 hours? We kept working to improve the technology and in 2018, we made a bold move. We shut down the HR phone number and email address for all employees and discontinued HR Partner support for 21,000 first-line managers literally overnight. AskHR became the digital-first entrance into HR.

Why did we do this? We had to force that culture change to get our employees to start thinking and acting differently. At first it was really challenging. Our NPS plummeted to -35. But then IBMers realized that with a chatbot that was “on” 24x7, they got the answers they needed in seconds.

As the chatbot learned and got smarter, our NPS began to rise. We added more functionality, along with the ability to do transactions. AskHR morphed into a digital assistant that allowed managers to transfer employees to another manager or help them initiate the quarterly promotions process. And it was all done right in AskHR with just a few clicks.

In 2024, AskHR handled more than 11.5 million interactions; 94% of those were contained within the platform. That means out of all the questions that were asked, only 6% needed to be routed outside of AskHR to a specialized HR Partner for assistance. The current NPS is +74, so we have come a long way from that –35 score. There are almost 90 automations embedded into AskHR, and more are on the way. Because of this, managers can do HR transactions 75% faster than before.

AskHR just recently moved to its new home on IBM watsonx Orchestrate, our generative AI platform. We brought our AI agents along, so now IBMers can find what they need in one place. That is the beauty of agentic AI—the orchestration layer.

Now IBMers can just go to AskHR instead of multiple platforms. They can:

Have a chat about careers

Onboard a new employee

View, promote, schedule and manage learning classes

Get help with the quarterly promotions process

All in one place. This agentic capability allows us to unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency and employee experience for IBMers worldwide.