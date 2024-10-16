Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the workplace, impacting how businesses operate and how employees do their jobs. The technology is expected to significantly impact the global economy by transforming the labor market and changing the nature of work.

Organizations use AI in the workplace by deploying a wide range of technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, that can mimic human intelligence to solve problems, make decisions and perform tasks traditionally handled by humans. AI can analyze data, recognize patterns, learn from experience and adapt over time. It is often used to streamline operations, enhance productivity, automate repetitive tasks and support decision-making.

Generally, deploying AI in the workplace involves a wide ecosystem of technologies, the most common of which are:

Machine learning: A branch of computer science that focuses on using algorithms to allow AI to imitate the way humans learn, gradually improving its functionality over time.

Natural language processing (NLP): A form of AI that uses machine learning to understand and communicate in human language.

Generative AI: A form of AI recently popularized by ChatGPT that can create original content in response to a user’s request.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): A process-driven intelligent automation technology often used to perform repetitive office tasks.

Using a combination of these technologies, deploying AI in the workplace might be as simple as automatically digitizing and filing employee records, or translating Spanish into English. It might be as complex as providing decision-makers with guidance on how to improve a company’s business processes enterprise-wide.

In the healthcare, insurance and banking industries, AI has become increasingly common. Examples include helping researchers identify new drug compounds and predict their effectiveness, or assisting cybersecurity professionals identify and mitigate fraud. AI is also routinely used to enhance employee and customer experiences through AI assistants, such as chatbots and AI agents.