An IBM Institute for Business Value report found that more than 60% of executives say that generative AI will disrupt how their organization designs customer and employee experiences. Employees need to change to meet those needs. Many are turning to AI upskilling, the act of preparing the workforce with skills and education to empower them to use AI to do their jobs.

A 2024 Gallup poll (link resides outside ibm.com) found that nearly 25% of workers worry that their jobs can become obsolete because of AI, up from 15% in 2021. In the same study, over 70% of chief human resources officers (CHRO) predicted AI would replace jobs within the next 3 years.

The World Economic Forum estimated that automation will displace 85 million jobs by 2025, and 40% of core skills will change for workers in its Future of Jobs Report 2023 (link resides outside ibm.com). AI will usher in a new era of productivity and value, and business leaders in the C-suite should make employees part of that future.

Every organization is responsible for providing its workforce with the requisite skill sets and education to use AI in their daily jobs. CHROs, specifically, should take a leading role in decision-making when it comes to what skills technology automates and which ones remain mission-critical skills handled by employees.

The rise of AI is fundamentally remaking corporate strategy. Executives must enhance AI capabilities, such as using generative AI tools, throughout the workforce. They must provide opportunities to develop employees’ skills as the AI takes on some of the previous tasks handled by humans.

Employees are interested in learning advanced technical skills that can harness the power of AI to make their jobs more efficient and their career paths more successful. Organizations have a vested interest in upskilling their employees to better use new technologies such as AI in their daily activities to enhance productivity and improve problem solving.