AI for HR Solutions

From AI-driven employee engagement to talent management, streamline HR processes, enhance decision-making, and drive business outcomes with generative AI solutions for HR.
Today, HR leaders are facing unprecedented challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage and a growing skills gap. To stay competitive, organizations must adapt and transform their HR functions to drive business success. This requires the ability to use new solutions to drive innovation and growth.
IBM® is at the forefront of this revolution and has infused nearly a decade of HR-focused AI and automation experience into pre-built assistants. This solution empowers your business by automating tasks, and simplifying complex processes-saving you and your team time and effort and ultimately, enhancing employee experiences.
By partnering with IBM, leaders can reimagine HR with AI at the core to drive business success and stay ahead of the competition. Our customer-inspired approach helps ensure that HR initiatives are aligned with business objectives and drive lasting impact. This helps organizations address their unique talent goals and challenges, unlocking new levels of workforce performance and productivity.
The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI
From sifting through lengthy HR policy documents to toggling between unfamiliar apps, managers and employees struggle to navigate complex HR tasks. Embrace conversational AI and automation capabilities to streamline work and improve productivity.
AI and automation solutions save time for managers and employees, giving them more time for important work.
Find and get the best talent faster. Automate tasks within candidate sourcing and recruiting, and empower TA professionals to focus their energy on relationship-building aspects of talent acquisition.
Using digital workers to automate data gathering, IBM HR empowers human staff to devote more time to high-value tasks
In partnership with IBM watsonx.ai™, Blue Pearl has developed a platform to enhance the hiring process for contractors by optimizing job matching and description processes.
IBM helped Silver Egg Technology enhance recruitment and expedite hiring with generative AI.
Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs in their roles as value drivers and change agents across the enterprise as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
To gain value from GenAI, organizations need a strategic, organization-wide approach to AI. This requires significant investment in time and resources, as well as the right tools. Explore five key orchestration capabilities that can help organizations achieve this goal.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows.
Start streamlining HR processes, such as talent acquisition, in minutes with watsonx Orchestrate.
Empower your workforce with AI-powered chatbots to unify the HR support experience, reducing employee frustration, improving employee engagement, and cutting the operational burden on your HR professionals.
Tune and guide models with your enterprise data to meet your needs with easy-to-use tools for building and refining performant prompts.
Reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.
Equip your workforce with the skills of the future. Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, data, AI and automation.
Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value.
Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.
Reinvent your HR function with employee-centric AI design, reduce HR operating costs through managed employee services that deliver state-of-the art, always on, consumer-like HR services to employees.
Enable business transformations by leveraging modern strategies, AI-powered interventions, and behavioral insights to drive cultural acceleration and leadership development, resulting in inspired and engaged employees.