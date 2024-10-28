AI for HR Solutions

Today, HR leaders are facing unprecedented challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage and a growing skills gap. To stay competitive, organizations must adapt and transform their HR functions to drive business success. This requires the ability to use new solutions to drive innovation and growth.

IBM® is at the forefront of this revolution and has infused nearly a decade of HR-focused AI and automation experience into pre-built assistants. This solution empowers your business by automating tasks, and simplifying complex processes-saving you and your team time and effort and ultimately, enhancing employee experiences.

By partnering with IBM, leaders can reimagine HR with AI at the core to drive business success and stay ahead of the competition. Our customer-inspired approach helps ensure that HR initiatives are aligned with business objectives and drive lasting impact. This helps organizations address their unique talent goals and challenges, unlocking new levels of workforce performance and productivity.