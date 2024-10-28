Home AI for HR Solutions
AI for HR Solutions

From AI-driven employee engagement to talent management, streamline HR processes, enhance decision-making, and drive business outcomes with generative AI solutions for HR.

Read the AI guide for HR and talent
Overview

Today, HR leaders are facing unprecedented challenges: evolving employee expectations, a global labor shortage and a growing skills gap. To stay competitive, organizations must adapt and transform their HR functions to drive business success. This requires the ability to use new solutions to drive innovation and growth.

IBM® is at the forefront of this revolution and has infused nearly a decade of HR-focused AI and automation experience into pre-built assistants. This solution empowers your business by automating tasks, and simplifying complex processes-saving you and your team time and effort and ultimately, enhancing employee experiences.

By partnering with IBM, leaders can reimagine HR with AI at the core to drive business success and stay ahead of the competition. Our customer-inspired approach helps ensure that HR initiatives are aligned with business objectives and drive lasting impact. This helps organizations address their unique talent goals and challenges, unlocking new levels of workforce performance and productivity.
Top 3 considerations for adopting responsible AI
Podcast

The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI

IBM returns to Gartner ReimagineHR this year as a Platinum sponsor

October 28–30, 2024

Orlando, FL

 Learn more
Benefits Improved employee support

From sifting through lengthy HR policy documents to toggling between unfamiliar apps, managers and employees struggle to navigate complex HR tasks. Embrace conversational AI and automation capabilities to streamline work and improve productivity.

 Reduced administrative burden

AI and automation solutions save time for managers and employees, giving them more time for important work. 

 Enhanced recruitment process

Find and get the best talent faster. Automate tasks within candidate sourcing and recruiting, and empower TA professionals to focus their energy on relationship-building aspects of talent acquisition.
Case studies
Creating the future of human resources

Using digital workers to automate data gathering, IBM HR empowers human staff to devote more time to high-value tasks
Blue Pearl revolutionizes hiring processes with generative AI

In partnership with IBM watsonx.ai™, Blue Pearl has developed a platform to enhance the hiring process for contractors by optimizing job matching and description processes.
Embracing AI to revitalize hiring

IBM helped Silver Egg Technology enhance recruitment and expedite hiring with generative AI.

Industries

Using AI for HR in automotive Use IBM gen AI to enhance HR processes for automotive by streamlining skills development, improving communication and automating process management for better outcomes Read the AI guidebook for HR in automotive
Boost banking workforce productivity with AI Use generative AI to upskill the entire workforce across your financial institution to empower people and transform processes. Read the AI guidebook for HR in financial services
Power government human capital with generative AI Use generative AI to enhance human capital processes for public servants to create more impactful government agencies. Read the AI guidebook for human capital in government
Transforming HR in retail Transform workforce experience and upskill employees with gen AI for HR in retail. Read the AI Academy guidebook for HR in retail
Boost workforce productivity with gen AI in telco From network and field operations to customer service, gen AI for HR helps telcos tailor solutions and automates tasks for greater efficiency and business growth. Read the AI Academy guidebook for HR in telco

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Subscribe now
CEOs identify creativity as the “must have” generative AI skill. Contrary to what people may think, generative AI is very much about people. Read the report
CHRO's role in the age of artificial intelligence

Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs in their roles as value drivers and change agents across the enterprise as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
Is your organization ready to leverage Gen AI?

To gain value from GenAI, organizations need a strategic, organization-wide approach to AI. This requires significant investment in time and resources, as well as the right tools. Explore five key orchestration capabilities that can help organizations achieve this goal.
Putting AI to work for talent

In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows.
Related products IBM Watson Orchestrate™

Start streamlining HR processes, such as talent acquisition, in minutes with watsonx Orchestrate.

 IBM watsonx Assistant™ for HR

Empower your workforce with AI-powered chatbots to unify the HR support experience, reducing employee frustration, improving employee engagement, and cutting the operational burden on your HR professionals.

IBM watsonx.ai

Tune and guide models with your enterprise data to meet your needs with easy-to-use tools for building and refining performant prompts.
Related services
HR and talent transformation consulting

Reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.

 Talent acquisition and skills development

Equip your workforce with the skills of the future. Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, data, AI and automation.

Employee experience consulting

Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value.

HR operations and outsourcing

Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.

 HR Technology Transformation

Reinvent your HR function with employee-centric AI design, reduce HR operating costs through managed employee services that deliver state-of-the art, always on, consumer-like HR services to employees.

 AI for Change and Culture

Enable business transformations by leveraging modern strategies, AI-powered interventions, and behavioral insights to drive cultural acceleration and leadership development, resulting in inspired and engaged employees.
