Can AI help build world where your resumes don’t end up in a black hole and companies can find the right candidates easily? Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.