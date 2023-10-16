What is talent development?

Organizations need to invest in talent development opportunities to make sure that their employees are learning what they need to succeed. Talent development, also known as employee development, includes learning experiences in hard skills, such as coding languages, marketing automation or understanding regulatory compliance. Talent development also covers soft skills such as leadership, working in a team or understanding how to spot a colleague who is struggling with work or mental health.

Organizations not only invest in strategic programs to support their employees but also look for learning opportunities wherever they occur. Organizations that embrace a holistic talent development strategy may offer incentives for employees to learn additional skills on their own time.

Common examples of these incentives are class stipends, paying for some or all of a continuing education or Masters’ program. Another incentive includes bringing in guest speakers to discuss non-core topics, for example, how athletes make decisions or how an entrepreneur grew a different type of business.



A comprehensive talent development strategy involves human resources teams coordinating with executive leadership to establish required core competencies for existing and incoming employees. It is ideal for organizations to establish this process as early in their history as possible and refine it as jobs and skills change. It should be a critical component of existing employee development cycles and part of the onboarding process for future hires.

Focusing on talent development enables organizations to build an agile, adaptive workforce that is prepared for how technology, virtual and hybrid work, and other future trends will impact their careers.