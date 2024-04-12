AI Academy
Watch this episode (8:16)
Putting AI to work for talent

It’s no secret that generative AI is changing the way businesses operate. However, unlike most new technologies that primarily focus on what machines are capable of, generative AI focuses on boosting human capabilities. This is a dream come true for HR leaders looking to grow their organizations by recruiting and investing in the best talent possible.

In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows, then use our guidebook to put what you’ve learned into practice.

AI Academy home

Meet the faculty
Watch (8:16)
What you’ll learn
  • How to use generative AI to reduce hiring costs and time-to-hire
  • How AI helps build a more talented workforce by aiding employees in the development of valuable skills
  • How generative AI can be used to improve operational efficiency and elevate employee experiences
With generative AI, we're finally turning this challenge into opportunities. Kim Morick Global Leader for AI-first HR IBM Consulting®
Get the guidebook
Put AI to work for talent

Check out our practical guide on how to start transforming your HR and talent operations with AI to make your business more efficient, increase productivity levels, and drive innovation.

 Download the guidebook
Related resources
The human side of HR—Fostering genuine connections with AI

Find out how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
CEO's guide to generative AI: Talent

Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect.

Reimagine human potential in the generative AI era

Organizations must first envision generative AI not as a standalone technology, but within the context of their workforce. In partnership with Oracle, the IBM IBV investigates further.
Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience.  You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think newsletter
Take the next step in your AI Journey AI solutions Discover watsonx Hybrid cloud solutions Explore products AI strategy briefing Sign up for a session