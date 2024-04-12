It’s no secret that generative AI is changing the way businesses operate. However, unlike most new technologies that primarily focus on what machines are capable of, generative AI focuses on boosting human capabilities. This is a dream come true for HR leaders looking to grow their organizations by recruiting and investing in the best talent possible.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows, then use our guidebook to put what you’ve learned into practice.
Check out our practical guide on how to start transforming your HR and talent operations with AI to make your business more efficient, increase productivity levels, and drive innovation.
Find out how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human.
Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect.
Organizations must first envision generative AI not as a standalone technology, but within the context of their workforce. In partnership with Oracle, the IBM IBV investigates further.
