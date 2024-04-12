It’s no secret that generative AI is changing the way businesses operate. However, unlike most new technologies that primarily focus on what machines are capable of, generative AI focuses on boosting human capabilities. This is a dream come true for HR leaders looking to grow their organizations by recruiting and investing in the best talent possible.



In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows, then use our guidebook to put what you’ve learned into practice.