What is customer experience (CX)?

The essential first step for a business shifting to a customer experience focus is to place the customer’s perceptions and feelings in the driver’s seat of the relationship. This includes basing the business’ brand promise on an understanding of its customers’ needs and emotions. Getting there means acquiring as deep an understanding as possible of what each prospective and existing customer is seeking at each stage—or even each interaction—of the relationship.

For many companies, this is a significant transition. It typically requires support from the boardroom and executives down to the employees. It can be a difficult adjustment for executives and managers whose careers have not been customer-centric or who historically found success by focusing first on transactional metrics or financial KPIs. And, as noted before, it involves a substantial investment in new technologies, from mobile apps to payment processing to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

A bad customer experience—a late delivery, a misunderstanding with the customer support or a contact center, or any other pain point—can make customers feel, however unreasonably, like they’ve been intentionally singled out for poor treatment.

In contrast, a positive customer experience can leave customers feeling like a company exists just for them and, more importantly, it can leave them feeling generous. According to PwC, 65% of consumers feel a positive experience with a brand is more important than good advertising. The same survey revealed that customers would pay up to 16% for a great experience.5