Use Cases

Customer Support Reimagine customer experiences with AI assistants and agents that understand customer requests the first time. Build intelligent customer support chatbots with watsonx Orchestrate to deliver 24x7 omni-channel availability and address customer inquiries in real-time and on preferred channels for better customer satisfaction.

Voicebots for Call Center Transform your call center with AI voice assistants. Let an intelligent generative AI voice assistant manage repetitive call center interactions over the phone, freeing up your human support agents to handle more complex and sensitive topics with customers; improving containment, delighting callers, and driving call center efficiency.