What are AI agents?

AI agents base their actions on the information they perceive. Often, AI agents do not have the full knowledge base needed for tackling all subtasks within a complex goal. To remedy this, AI agents use their available tools. These tools can include external data sets, web searches, APIs and even other agents. After the missing information is retrieved from these tools, the agent can update its knowledge base. This means that each step of the way, the agent reassesses its plan of action and self-corrects.

To help illustrate this process, imagine a user planning their vacation. The user tasks an AI agent with predicting which week in the next year would likely have the best weather for their surfing trip in Greece. Since the LLM model at the core of the agent does not specialize in weather patterns, the agent gathers information from an external database comprised of daily weather reports for Greece over the past several years.

Despite acquiring this new information, the agent still cannot determine the optimal weather conditions for surfing and so, the next subtask is created. For this subtask, the agent communicates with an external agent that specializes in surfing. Let’s say that in doing so, the agent learns that high tides and sunny weather with little to no rain provide the best surfing conditions.

The agent can now combine the information it has learned from its tools to identify patterns. It can predict which week next year in Greece will likely have high tides, sunny weather and a low chance of rain. These findings are then presented to the user. This sharing of information between tools is what allows AI agents to be more general-purpose than traditional AI models.3