What are agentic workflows?

Agentic workflows are AI-driven processes where autonomous AI agents make decisions, take actions and coordinate tasks with minimal human intervention. These workflows leverage core components of intelligent agents such as reasoning, planning and tool use to execute complex tasks efficiently. Traditional automation such as robotic process automation (RPA), follow predefined rules and design patterns. This approach can be sufficient for repetitive tasks that follow a standard structure. Agentic workflows are dynamic, offering more flexibility by adapting to real-time data and unexpected conditions. AI Agentic workflows approach complex problems in a multistep, iterative way, enabling AI agents to break down business processes, adapt dynamically and refine their actions over time.

By enabling generative AI to handle intricate workflows, organizations benefit from improved operational efficiency, scalability and informed decision-making. As we continue to see advancements in machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), AI technology is becoming more common in industries seeking to automate and optimize processes while reducing reliance on human oversight. The impacts of evolving AI models not only affect software development but also industries such as healthcare, finance, human resources and much more.