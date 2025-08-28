How to build an MCP server

Some advantages to using MCP in comparison with these other solutions include:

- Scale: MCP servers can be defined and hosted once and used by many AI systems. This capacity limits the need to define access to the same source data, resources and AI tools for multiple generative AI systems.

- Data retrieval: Unlike RAG where data retrieval requires preprocessing and vectorizing before query, MCP is dynamic and allows for fluctuations and updates from information sources in real-time.

- Complexity: MCP is fairly simple to setup and incorporate into AI applications, as we demonstrate here. You can use config files easily to make an MCP server portable across environments.

- Platform-independent: Beyond the fact that you can build MCP servers with Python, TypeScript or other languages, they are also not coupled to a specific LLM solution.

- Debugging through a client/server model: The MCP client sends requests to the MCP server, which then fetches the necessary data from various external systems and sources—be it APIs, databases or local files. This structured approach ensures that the AI model receives consistent and relevant context, leading to more accurate and reliable outputs. MCP uses JSON-RPC to encode messages and supports 2 transport mechanisms, stdio and streamable HTTP. In previous iterations of the protocol, it also supported HTTP with server-sent events (SSE)

The need to constantly keep up to date with the latest information your enterprise needs can be daunting. MCP can help build context and incorporate new information for contracts as they are executed, legacy information that is being digitized but not necessarily made digestible and more. That information can be both internal and external, but adding context bypasses the time-consuming need to retrain an LLM in order to be useful.

There are many remote MCP servers available as well as plenty of reference implementations from github.com