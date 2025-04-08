Traditional AI governance best practices like data governance, risk assessments, transparent workflows, explainability, ethical standards and continuous monitoring also apply to agentic systems. But agentic governance can go beyond these established practices.

Instead of just testing models before deployment, organizations can create simulated environments where AI agents can make decisions without real-world consequences before being fully deployed. AI sandboxing allows developers to study unintended ethical dilemmas before exposing agents to real users. Ethical AI models can be tested under moral stress tests, such as simulated self-driving accident scenarios or ethical dilemmas in hiring AI.

Agent-to-agent monitoring is another way to head problems off before they get out of control. Because agentic ecosystems can be so complex, agents will need to collaborate and negotiate with one another often. Monitoring these interactions and establishing conflict resolution rules for agents can help ensure that they can work together in harmony.

Working agents can also be paired with “governance agents” designed to monitor and evaluate other agents, and prevent potential harm. For risk mitigation, agents must be continuously monitored to detect model drift. Imagine a customer service agent that deals with grumpy customers all day developing a bad-tempered personality as a result of adapting across such interactions. Now imagine a governance agent behaving like a hall monitor, pulling this agent aside and communicating something along the lines of, “You don’t seem yourself today.” Agents can also be programmed to seek human approval for certain actions.

Beyond these practices, many experts recommend that agents have an emergency shutdown mechanism that would allow them to be immediately deactivated, especially in high-risk environments. Organizations can establish containment procedures to help ensure that malfunctioning AI cannot escalate issues before intervention. Some organizations are experimenting with stress testing agents with adversarial attacks in edge cases and under extreme or unexpected conditions to identify vulnerabilities.

Governing AI agents will soon be a bit easier. Governance platform providers will offer robust AI governance tools with dashboards that provide access to specialized metrics for agentic systems and agent interaction. For example, software engineers at IBM are currently working on integrating specialized metrics such as context relevance, faithfulness and answer similarity into watsonx.gov. The right governance software will help stakeholders keep track of their agents across their end-to-end lifecycle, allowing them to get the most out of agentic AI.

As agentic AI systems become more autonomous, ensuring they operate safely, ethically and securely is a growing challenge. Organizations must adopt scalable governance models, enforce strong cybersecurity and risk management protocols and integrate human-in-the-loop oversight. If organizations can scale agentic systems safely, they’ll be able to capture virtually limitless value.