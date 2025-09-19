What is a simple reflex agent?

A simple reflex agent works by following a direct, rule-based mapping between what it perceives and the action it takes. Its operation is guided by condition–action rules: "if condition, then action." The agent’s behavior is determined by its perception of the present state of a system.

The key mechanism of a simple reflex agent is its performance element, which processes input from sensors and initiates the agent’s action through an actuator. Examples of such actions include activating a traffic light, sounding a security alarm or serving an advertisement on a website. Unlike more advanced intelligent agents, it has no internal state, so it can only function in observable environments where all necessary information is available. This design makes simple reflex agents fast and predictable, since they do not need to compute multiple outcomes or store information.

Because of their rule-based nature, simple reflex agents are well-suited for environments with clear, unchanging rules. A vacuum cleaner agent is a common example: "if dirt is detected, then clean; if the area is clear, then move." While these agents are limited in their flexibility and adaptability, they excel in repetitive, well-defined tasks where quick responses matter more than advanced decision-making processes.