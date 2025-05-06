Emerging AI agents represent a fundamental tipping point in the AI revolution, shifting from AI that can chat with you, to AI that can do work for you—with unprecedented autonomy.

For decades, interacting with powerful enterprise systems required specialized knowledge to navigate a vast network of complex interfaces. AI agents will lower the barrier to accessing AI's power. By enabling interaction through conversational interfaces, users can simply state their goals—while networks of agents take on the necessary actions across backend systems. This democratization means every person, regardless of their technical expertise, can leverage AI to automate complex tasks, gain insights and drive productivity across functions like HR, finance, IT and customer service.

We believe this new operating model will be the catalyst that ignites the massive economic potential anticipated for generative AI—which has been estimated to generate up to USD 4.4 trillion economic value annually across industries, according to McKinsey.

But to make it a reality, agents must be able to work seamlessly across the vast web of applications, data and systems that underpin today's complex enterprise technology stacks. Which means that orchestration, integration and automation are the secret weapons that will move agents from novelty into operation.

That’s why IBM isn’t just making agents—we're re-imagining the underlying technology stack that will power the agent era.

IBM’s strategy is all about helping clients put agents to work across all their technologies, on any infrastructure, powered by all their data. Our portfolio enables businesses to orchestrate agents from any vendor and platforms like Salesforce Agentforce, while also leveraging the power of their existing IT estate–including technologies from Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow, Workday and more. And to do it quickly, with pre-built agents, tools and integrations.

Today, we’re unveiling the most comprehensive set of agent capabilities in the industry to help companies build, run and manage agents—delivered via IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Pre-built agents: for specific business domains and use-cases, with ready-to-use skills and integrations; specialized areas likein HR, sales, and procurement, with plans for additional domains in coming months.

for specific business domains and use-cases, with ready-to-use skills and integrations; specialized areas likein HR, sales, and procurement, with plans for additional domains in coming months. Build your own agents: Simplify the process of building, customizing and deploying agents; from no-code tools that allow you to build an agent in 5 minutes, to pro-code tools for developers.

Simplify the process of building, customizing and deploying agents; from no-code tools that allow you to build an agent in 5 minutes, to pro-code tools for developers. Agentic Orchestration: Integrate and automate agents to take on complex projects, enabling agents and assistants to work together across any tool, data source, or infrastructure.

Integrate and automate agents to take on complex projects, enabling agents and assistants to work together across any tool, data source, or infrastructure. Agent Observability: Discover, monitor and optimize the use of agents across the enterprise in order to drive trust, performance and efficiency.

Core to this strategy is IBM watsonx Orchestrate, our unified solution to orchestrate work across your entire enterprise landscape. It functions as a multi-agent supervisor, router, and planner, enabling agents–whether from IBM, third-party platforms or open source–to collaborate effectively with each other and with your existing assets (traditional automations, AI assistants, APIs, data stores, and applications). It’s pre-integrated with 80+ leading enterprise applications, making it the ideal gateway for infusing agents across the full enterprise stack—no vendor lock-in.