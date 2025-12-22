The evolution of AI agents

Esoteric texts and science fiction literature going back hundreds of years has pondered the concepts of artificial intelligences and automata that have the ability to think and act autonomously. These early musings laid the groundwork for imagining the mechanisms that would one day be called AI agents.

The field of AI is generally considered to properly begin in the mid-20th century. Norbert Wiener’s work in cybernetics, which focused on communication and control systems in both living beings and machines, introduced the idea of feedback loops.1 These systems enabled entities to sense their environment, process information and adjust behavior accordingly. Even a very simple mechanism like a thermostat has this ability: it senses temperature, compares it against its setting, and activates (or doesn’t activate) a furnace in response. Even this can be considered an agent, albeit a simple reflex agent. Automatic thermostats have existed in rudimentary form since at least the 1600s, but now we had better language to describe them.2

In 1943, Warren S. McCulloch and Walter Pitts published “A Logical Calculus of the Ideas Immanent in Nervous Activity” in the Bulletin of Mathematical Biophysics.3 Considered one of the seminal works in neuroscience and AI, the paper introduced the idea that the brain can be analyzed as a computational system. The now-common concept of neural networks traces back to this work.

In 1950, Alan Turing’s landmark paper “Computing Machinery and Intelligence” is published in Mind.4 The paper inquired into the nature of thinking machines and how their intelligence might be measured with a process now known as the “Turing Test.”

Oliver Selfridge, in his 1959 paper “Pandemonium - A Paradigm for Learning,” established conceptual structures that later agentic architectures would echo.5 Pandemonium was built around “demons”: small, specialized computational entities. Each demon had a narrow responsibility, and they operated in parallel. Pandemonium showed that intelligence could emerge from competition and cooperation among simple decision-making entities.