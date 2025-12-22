The evolution of AI agents

Although the philosophical groundwork for thinking machines had already been laid, it wasn’t until the birth of digital computing in the 1950s that these ideas could be executed. Marvin Minsky and Dean Edmunds built one of the first artificial neural networks in 1951, the Stochastic Neural Analog Reinforcement Calculator (SNARC).6 This was an early attempt to model learning processes in the human brain through reinforcement learning. The hardware required a network of 3000 vacuum tubes alongside synaptic weights to simulate 40 neuron-like units.
In 1955, the term “artificial intelligence” was coined in a workshop proposal titled “A Proposal for the Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence.”7 The proposal, submitted by John McCarthy of Dartmouth College, Marvin Minsky of Harvard University, Nathaniel Rochester from IBM and Claude Shannon from Bell Telephone Laboratories, was realized as a workshop which took place the following year.
Also in the following year, Allen Newell and Herbert A. Simon developed the Logic Theorist and General Problem Solver, early attempts at mimicking human problem-solving abilities.
Research continued throughout the decade, with researchers even developing rudimentary AI agents, although these agents could still not “learn” in the contemporary sense. For example, an agent could be designed to solve a puzzle by having it analyze the current state of the puzzle, comparing it with the solved state, and applying a known sequence of moves to get closer to that solved state. These agents merely executed algorithms to search through a possibility space. However, they proved that machines could exhibit behaviors that had previously been thought of as limited to human cognition.
In the 1970s, a new class of proto-agents emerged that used symbolic decision logic. These “expert systems” were created to capture the knowledge and reasoning capabilities of human experts by combining a knowledge base with an inference engine. MYCIN, developed at Stanford, was an early example of such systems.8 MYCIN could diagnose bacterial infections and recommend antibiotics, finding success in narrow domains. However, every new piece of data had to be hand-coded by human experts, and these systems struggled when operating outside their rigid knowledge bases.
These limitations and others resulted in a period that came to be known as the “AI winter,” where funding and by extension, AI research, constricted.