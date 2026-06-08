Build a production-ready AI agent with watsonx Orchestrate

The Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) provides a structured framework for designing, developing, deploying and continuously improving AI agents in enterprise environments.
AI agents are data-driven and probabilistic systems whose behaviour evolves based on data, usage and context. As a result, they must be managed as continuous systems rather than one-time implementations.
The lifecycle follows an iterative sequence,
Plan → Build → Test → Deploy → Monitor → Operate
Each phase ensures that the agent remains reliable, scalable, observable and adaptable for changing requirements.
In this implementation, the focus is on the Build phase of the ADLC.
The Build phase focuses on transforming the planned enterprise use case into a functional and production-ready AI agent using IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
The agent is first created with a clearly defined operational role and business objective aligned to the enterprise use case. Enterprise knowledge sources are then connected to the agent to enable grounded reasoning using operational datasets such as orders, inventory and business rules.
An Agentic Workflow is configured as the orchestration layer to support multi-step reasoning, operational analysis and recommendation generation. The workflow processes user input, analyses delayed orders and inventory conditions, applies operational business rules and generates explainable recommendations.
The agent behaviour is defined using structured enterprise prompts that guide how the agent interprets operational queries, invokes workflows, applies business logic and generates grounded responses.
The workflow establishes a complete operational execution pipeline covering,
User Input → Order Analysis → Inventory Analysis → Business Rule Evaluation → Recommendation Generation → Output
The solution is then validated using representative operational scenarios to ensure the agent produces accurate, explainable and structured outputs aligned with enterprise operational requirements.
The AI agent is designed to support e-commerce operations teams by analysing order and inventory data to identify delays, determine root causes and recommend corrective actions.
An AI agent is a system capable of understanding user input, retrieving relevant data, applying reasoning and generating actionable outcomes. In enterprise environments, agents operate within structured workflows and interact with business systems to deliver consistent and explainable insights.
Operations teams commonly encounter challenges such as delayed deliveries, stock shortages and limited visibility into root causes. These challenges often require manual investigation across multiple systems, resulting in inefficiencies and delayed decision-making.
When a user submits a query such as “Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?”
The agent performs the following sequence,
The agent follows a structured execution flow:
User Query → Intent Understanding → Tool Invocation → Astra DB Knowledge Repository → Semantic Retrieval → Business Rule Evaluation → Recommendation Generation → Structured Response → Final Output
Why this approach matters?
This approach combines enterprise data, business rules and structured reasoning to produce reliable and explainable outputs. By grounding responses in actual data and enforcing a consistent workflow, the agent ensures accuracy and minimizes unsupported conclusions. Structured outputs enable evaluation, monitoring and integration with downstream systems.
This makes the solution suitable for enterprise environments where consistency, traceability and reliability are essential.
This implementation delivers a production-ready AI agent that,
By completing this implementation, you will be able to
Step 1: Prepare sample data
Structured datasets (orders and inventory) are created to simulate enterprise systems. These datasets enable the agent to retrieve and analyse real values such as delays, stock levels, and warehouse distribution. Business rules define how the agent interprets this data to identify root causes.
orders_data.csv
order_id,product,order_date,delivery_date,status,delay_days,warehouse
1001,iPhone 14,2026-04-01,2026-04-05,delayed,4,WH1
1002,iPhone 14,2026-04-02,2026-04-06,delayed,4,WH1
1003,iPhone 14,2026-04-03,2026-04-07,delayed,4,WH2
1004,iPhone 14,2026-04-04,2026-04-08,delayed,4,WH2
1005,Samsung S23,2026-04-01,2026-04-03,delivered,0,WH1
1006,Samsung S23,2026-04-02,2026-04-04,delivered,0,WH2
1007,Pixel 8,2026-04-01,2026-04-06,delayed,5,WH3
1008,Pixel 8,2026-04-02,2026-04-07,delayed,5,WH3
1009,Pixel 8,2026-04-03,2026-04-05,delivered,0,WH3
1010,OnePlus 12,2026-04-01,2026-04-02,delivered,0,WH1
1011,OnePlus 12,2026-04-02,2026-04-06,delayed,4,WH2
1012,OnePlus 12,2026-04-03,2026-04-07,delayed,4,WH2
inventory_data.csv
product,stock,warehouse,reorder_level
iPhone 14,0,WH1,20
iPhone 14,0,WH2,20
Samsung S23,50,WH1,15
Samsung S23,40,WH2,15
Pixel 8,10,WH3,25
OnePlus 12,5,WH2,15
business_rules.txt
If stock = 0 → stockout issue
If delay_days > 3 → logistics issue
If multiple delayed orders (>2) → supply chain issue
If stock < reorder_level → replenishment needed
If delays across multiple warehouses → systemic issue
These sample datasets act as a simplified representation of enterprise operational systems. In this implementation the structured order, inventory and business-rule information is transformed into natural-language knowledge documents and stored in Astra DB. This external vector repository enables semantic retrieval and provides a more realistic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture compared to static file-based approaches.
Step 2: Create the agent
Navigate to Build → Agents and select Create agent.
An agent is created in watsonx Orchestrate with a defined name and description. This establishes the agent’s purpose as an order and inventory advisor responsible for analysing data and providing recommendations.
Name: Order and Inventory Advisor
Description: AI agent that analyses order and inventory data to identify delays, determine root causes and recommend corrective actions.
Step 3: Add Enterprise Knowledge using Astra DB
Navigate to Knowledge → Add Source and select Astra DB as the enterprise knowledge repository.
Rather than relying on static files during runtime, the AI agent uses Astra DB as an external vector database to store and retrieve operational knowledge.
The operational datasets prepared earlier, including orders, inventory records and business rules are transformed into natural-language knowledge documents and loaded into a vector-enabled collection in Astra DB. These documents collectively represent the operational knowledge required by the AI agent to understand order delays, inventory shortages, warehouse distribution and business policies.
Examples of knowledge stored in the repository include delayed order information, stock availability, warehouse conditions, logistics disruptions and operational rules. This repository acts as the enterprise memory for the AI agent.
A vector-enabled collection is created in Astra DB, and document embeddings are generated to support semantic search. During runtime, IBM watsonx Orchestrate queries Astra DB to retrieve the most relevant operational records based on the user’s request. The retrieved information is then used by the agent to perform grounded reasoning and generate explainable recommendations.
The repository contains information related to,
After the knowledge documents are loaded into Astra DB, the repository is connected to IBM watsonx Orchestrate and configured as the enterprise knowledge source for the Order and Inventory Advisor.
The repository supports keyword, vector and hybrid search modes, enabling efficient retrieval across structured and unstructured enterprise information. This capability allows the agent to retrieve relevant operational knowledge and generate responses based only on grounded enterprise data.
Detailed instructions for configuring the Astra DB connection, authentication, key space selection, embedding modes, search modes and field mappings are available in the IBM documentation:
Connecting to an Astra DB Content Repository: https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/watsonx/watson-orchestrate/base?topic=agents-connecting-astra-db-content-repository
A descriptive knowledge name and repository description are configured to provide additional context to the AI agent.
Knowledge Name:
Order and Inventory Astra Repository
Description:
Enterprise knowledge repository containing order records, inventory information, warehouse distribution details, logistics information and operational business rules used by the Order and Inventory Advisor. The repository enables semantic retrieval and grounded operational recommendations.
The AI agent uses selective retrieval of this grounded enterprise knowledge to identify delayed orders, detect stock shortages, analyse warehouse risks and evaluate operational business rules. Recommendations are generated only from the retrieved knowledge, ensuring that responses remain explainable and aligned with enterprise governance requirements.
This grounding layer improves response accuracy, operational reliability and explainability by ensuring that all generated insights are derived exclusively from enterprise knowledge rather than unsupported assumptions.
By using Astra DB as an external vector repository, the solution follows a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture and demonstrates how IBM watsonx Orchestrate can integrate with enterprise knowledge repositories to deliver scalable, explainable and production-ready operational intelligence.
Step 4: Add Toolset
Navigate to Toolset → Add Tool inside the agent configuration screen and select Agentic Workflow as the enterprise operational tool.
The Agentic Workflow acts as the orchestration engine responsible for handling user interaction, operational reasoning, enterprise knowledge analysis and recommendation generation. This workflow enables the AI agent to perform multi-step reasoning across delayed orders, inventory shortages, warehouse risks and business-rule evaluation.
Configure the workflow with the following details:
Name: Order Delay Analysis Workflow
Description: Workflow for analysing delayed orders, inventory shortages, logistics risks and operational business rules using grounded enterprise knowledge.
Once added, the workflow becomes available inside the agent toolset and can be invoked automatically during user conversations. The agent uses this workflow to process operational queries, retrieve grounded enterprise insights, apply business rules and generate explainable recommendations.
Step 4.1: Configure Workflow Activities
Inside the Agentic Workflow, configure a multi-stage operational reasoning pipeline using generative prompt activities and user interaction stages.
The workflow begins with a user input collection stage where the user provides a product-related operational query such as,
Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?
The first stage, Enter Product Query, collects the operational query from the user. This input is then passed into the AI reasoning pipeline for enterprise analysis.
The second stage, Analyse Order Delays, evaluates delayed orders, delivery timelines, warehouse distribution patterns and logistics-related risks. This stage helps identify operational bottlenecks and delayed shipment behaviour.
The third stage, Analyse Inventory, evaluates inventory availability, stock levels, reorder thresholds and replenishment conditions. This stage helps detect stock shortages and inventory-related operational risks.
The fourth stage, Apply Business Rules, applies predefined enterprise operational rules to the analysed order and inventory data. The workflow evaluates conditions such as stockout issues, logistics delays, replenishment needsand systemic supply-chain problems.
The fifth stage, Generate Recommendation, generates explainable operational recommendations, corrective actions, monitoring suggestions and structured enterprise outputs based on the identified root causes.
The final stage, Output, displays the generated operational analysis and recommendations back to the user.
The uploaded workflow canvas demonstrates the complete enterprise orchestration pipeline implemented in IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
This workflow design enables multi-step AI reasoning, grounded enterprise analysis, explainable recommendations, modular orchestration and production-ready operational intelligence using watsonx Orchestrate.
Step 5: Configure agent behaviour
Navigate to the Behaviour section of the AI agent and define the enterprise operational behaviour instructions. This configuration controls how the AI agent reasons, retrieves enterprise knowledge, invokes the connected workflow and generates operational recommendations.
Add the following behaviour prompt,
You are an Enterprise Operations AI Assistant specialized in order management, inventory analysis, logistics monitoring and supply chain optimization.
### Responsibilities
### Instructions
### Error Handling
If no matching product, order, inventory item, or warehouse record is found:
Status: No Data Available
Message: No matching records found in the available data.
Recommendation: Verify the search criteria and try again.
### Response Format
For successful analysis, use the following structure:
Status: Success
Summary:
<brief overview>
Key Findings:
Recommendations:
The behaviour layer acts as the enterprise reasoning policy that guides how the AI agent interprets operational queries and generates responses within watsonx Orchestrate.
Step 5: Test the Agent
After configuring the enterprise knowledge, behaviour instructions and Agentic Workflow, the AI agent is validated using the Talk to agent interface in IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Users can submit operational queries such as,
“Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?”
The agent retrieves relevant operational knowledge from the connected Astra DB repository, executes the configured workflow, analyses order and inventory information, applies operational business rules, identifies stock shortages and logistics issues, and generates grounded recommendations with explainable reasoning. The testing interface also enables developers to monitor workflow execution, validate response accuracy and assess production readiness before deployment.
**Root cause analysis for the delayed iPhone 14 orders**
Status: Success
Summary: Four iPhone 14 orders (IDs 1001‑1004) are currently delayed by four days. The delays are traced to stock unavailability in the primary fulfillment centers WH1 and WH2.
Key Findings:
Recommendations:
In this tutorial, we have developed a production-ready AI agent using watsonx Orchestrate and Astra DB. The solution combines enterprise knowledge grounding, Agentic Workflow execution, operational business-rule reasoning and explainable recommendation generation to analyse delayed orders, inventory shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks.
The solution demonstrates how enterprise AI systems can support operational decision-making through explainable reasoning, modular workflow design and production-ready architecture principles.
The AI agent also aligns with the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) by supporting enterprise AI lifecycle phases including testing, deployment, monitoring and continuous workflow optimization.
The following enhancements can be implemented to further extend the enterprise AI solution.
The Plan phase defines the enterprise operational objective, while the build phase enables intelligent workflow execution using enterprise knowledge grounding, business-rule reasoning and explainable operational analysis. This implementation demonstrates how IBM watsonx Orchestrate can be used to build production-ready enterprise AI agents capable of delivering scalable, explainable and operationally reliable solutions.
Discover our five predictions about what will define the most successful enterprises in 2030, and the steps leaders can take to gain an AI-first advantage.
Learn how evolving regulations and the emergence of AI agents are reshaping the need for robust AI governance frameworks.
Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of agentic AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Learn proven strategies to boost productivity and power enterprise transformation with AI and innovation at the core.
Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases and core capabilities, providing step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Learn how AI agents and AI assistants can work together to achieve new levels of productivity.
Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
Discover how you can unlock the full potential of gen AI with AI agents.
Learn ways to use AI to be more creative, efficient and start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.
Stay updated about the new emerging AI agents, a fundamental breaking point in the AI revolution.
Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts on this episode of Mixture of Experts as they dive deep into the future of AI agents and more.
Build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.
Build the future of your business with AI solutions that you can trust.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.