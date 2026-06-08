Build a production-ready AI agent with watsonx Orchestrate

By Nivetha Suruliraj

Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC)

The Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) provides a structured framework for designing, developing, deploying and continuously improving AI agents in enterprise environments.

AI agents are data-driven and probabilistic systems whose behaviour evolves based on data, usage and context. As a result, they must be managed as continuous systems rather than one-time implementations.

The lifecycle follows an iterative sequence,

Plan → Build → Test → Deploy → Monitor → Operate

Each phase ensures that the agent remains reliable, scalable, observable and adaptable for changing requirements.

In this implementation, the focus is on the Build phase of the ADLC.

The Build phase focuses on transforming the planned enterprise use case into a functional and production-ready AI agent using IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

The agent is first created with a clearly defined operational role and business objective aligned to the enterprise use case. Enterprise knowledge sources are then connected to the agent to enable grounded reasoning using operational datasets such as orders, inventory and business rules.

An Agentic Workflow is configured as the orchestration layer to support multi-step reasoning, operational analysis and recommendation generation. The workflow processes user input, analyses delayed orders and inventory conditions, applies operational business rules and generates explainable recommendations.

The agent behaviour is defined using structured enterprise prompts that guide how the agent interprets operational queries, invokes workflows, applies business logic and generates grounded responses.

The workflow establishes a complete operational execution pipeline covering,

User Input → Order Analysis → Inventory Analysis → Business Rule Evaluation → Recommendation Generation → Output

The solution is then validated using representative operational scenarios to ensure the agent produces accurate, explainable and structured outputs aligned with enterprise operational requirements.

Design and implementation flow of the AI agent

The AI agent is designed to support e-commerce operations teams by analysing order and inventory data to identify delays, determine root causes and recommend corrective actions.

An AI agent is a system capable of understanding user input, retrieving relevant data, applying reasoning and generating actionable outcomes. In enterprise environments, agents operate within structured workflows and interact with business systems to deliver consistent and explainable insights.

Operations teams commonly encounter challenges such as delayed deliveries, stock shortages and limited visibility into root causes. These challenges often require manual investigation across multiple systems, resulting in inefficiencies and delayed decision-making.

Agent workflow

When a user submits a query such as “Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?”

The agent performs the following sequence,

  • Interprets the query to identify the product and intent.
  • Retrieves order data to analyse delay patterns. 
  • Retrieves inventory data to assess stock availability.
  • Applies business rules to determine the root cause. 
  • Generates a structured response containing insights and recommended actions.

Solution architecture

The agent follows a structured execution flow:

User Query → Intent Understanding → Tool Invocation → Astra DB Knowledge Repository → Semantic Retrieval → Business Rule Evaluation → Recommendation Generation → Structured Response → Final Output

Why this approach matters?

This approach combines enterprise data, business rules and structured reasoning to produce reliable and explainable outputs. By grounding responses in actual data and enforcing a consistent workflow, the agent ensures accuracy and minimizes unsupported conclusions. Structured outputs enable evaluation, monitoring and integration with downstream systems.

This makes the solution suitable for enterprise environments where consistency, traceability and reliability are essential.

Implementation outcome

This implementation delivers a production-ready AI agent that,

  • Retrieves and analyses enterprise data using integrated tools.
  • Applies rule-based reasoning to identify operational issues. 
  • Generates structured outputs for downstream consumption. 
  • Supports lifecycle phases such as testing, deployment, monitoring and optimization. 

Learning objectives

By completing this implementation, you will be able to

  • Create an AI agent in watsonx Orchestrate 
  • Integrate enterprise data using Astra DB
  • Define structured behaviour using prompts 
  • Implement a reasoning workflow 
  • Generate consistent and structured outputs.

Prerequisites

  • Access to IBM watsonx Orchestrate 
  • Access to Astra DB
  • Basic understanding of AI agents and large language models 
  • Sample datasets provided in this tutorial

Implementation steps

Step 1: Prepare sample data

Structured datasets (orders and inventory) are created to simulate enterprise systems. These datasets enable the agent to retrieve and analyse real values such as delays, stock levels, and warehouse distribution. Business rules define how the agent interprets this data to identify root causes. 

orders_data.csv 
order_id,product,order_date,delivery_date,status,delay_days,warehouse 
1001,iPhone 14,2026-04-01,2026-04-05,delayed,4,WH1 
1002,iPhone 14,2026-04-02,2026-04-06,delayed,4,WH1 
1003,iPhone 14,2026-04-03,2026-04-07,delayed,4,WH2 
1004,iPhone 14,2026-04-04,2026-04-08,delayed,4,WH2 
1005,Samsung S23,2026-04-01,2026-04-03,delivered,0,WH1 
1006,Samsung S23,2026-04-02,2026-04-04,delivered,0,WH2 
1007,Pixel 8,2026-04-01,2026-04-06,delayed,5,WH3 
1008,Pixel 8,2026-04-02,2026-04-07,delayed,5,WH3 
1009,Pixel 8,2026-04-03,2026-04-05,delivered,0,WH3 
1010,OnePlus 12,2026-04-01,2026-04-02,delivered,0,WH1 
1011,OnePlus 12,2026-04-02,2026-04-06,delayed,4,WH2 
1012,OnePlus 12,2026-04-03,2026-04-07,delayed,4,WH2

inventory_data.csv 
product,stock,warehouse,reorder_level 
iPhone 14,0,WH1,20 
iPhone 14,0,WH2,20 
Samsung S23,50,WH1,15 
Samsung S23,40,WH2,15 
Pixel 8,10,WH3,25 
OnePlus 12,5,WH2,15

business_rules.txt 
If stock = 0 → stockout issue 
If delay_days > 3 → logistics issue 
If multiple delayed orders (>2) → supply chain issue 
If stock < reorder_level → replenishment needed 
If delays across multiple warehouses → systemic issue

These sample datasets act as a simplified representation of enterprise operational systems. In this implementation the structured order, inventory and business-rule information is transformed into natural-language knowledge documents and stored in Astra DB. This external vector repository enables semantic retrieval and provides a more realistic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture compared to static file-based approaches. 

Step 2: Create the agent

Navigate to Build → Agents and select Create agent. 

An agent is created in watsonx Orchestrate with a defined name and description. This establishes the agent’s purpose as an order and inventory advisor responsible for analysing data and providing recommendations.

Name: Order and Inventory Advisor 

Description: AI agent that analyses order and inventory data to identify delays, determine root causes and recommend corrective actions.

Orchestrate create agent screenshot

Step 3: Add Enterprise Knowledge using Astra DB

Navigate to Knowledge → Add Source and select Astra DB as the enterprise knowledge repository. 

Orchestrate add knowledge screenshot
Orchestrate - Astra DB screenshot

Rather than relying on static files during runtime, the AI agent uses Astra DB as an external vector database to store and retrieve operational knowledge.

The operational datasets prepared earlier, including orders, inventory records and business rules are transformed into natural-language knowledge documents and loaded into a vector-enabled collection in Astra DB. These documents collectively represent the operational knowledge required by the AI agent to understand order delays, inventory shortages, warehouse distribution and business policies.

Examples of knowledge stored in the repository include delayed order information, stock availability, warehouse conditions, logistics disruptions and operational rules. This repository acts as the enterprise memory for the AI agent.

A vector-enabled collection is created in Astra DB, and document embeddings are generated to support semantic search. During runtime, IBM watsonx Orchestrate queries Astra DB to retrieve the most relevant operational records based on the user’s request. The retrieved information is then used by the agent to perform grounded reasoning and generate explainable recommendations.

The repository contains information related to,

  • Order delivery records and delay information.
  • Inventory availability and reorder thresholds.
  • Warehouse distribution and stock conditions.
  • Logistics events and operational disruptions.
  • Business rules governing replenishment and escalation processes.

After the knowledge documents are loaded into Astra DB, the repository is connected to IBM watsonx Orchestrate and configured as the enterprise knowledge source for the Order and Inventory Advisor.

The repository supports keyword, vector and hybrid search modes, enabling efficient retrieval across structured and unstructured enterprise information. This capability allows the agent to retrieve relevant operational knowledge and generate responses based only on grounded enterprise data.

Detailed instructions for configuring the Astra DB connection, authentication, key space selection, embedding modes, search modes and field mappings are available in the IBM documentation:

Connecting to an Astra DB Content Repository: https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/watsonx/watson-orchestrate/base?topic=agents-connecting-astra-db-content-repository

A descriptive knowledge name and repository description are configured to provide additional context to the AI agent.

Knowledge Name:

Order and Inventory Astra Repository

Description:

Enterprise knowledge repository containing order records, inventory information, warehouse distribution details, logistics information and operational business rules used by the Order and Inventory Advisor. The repository enables semantic retrieval and grounded operational recommendations.

Orchestrate - screenshot

The AI agent uses selective retrieval of this grounded enterprise knowledge to identify delayed orders, detect stock shortages, analyse warehouse risks and evaluate operational business rules. Recommendations are generated only from the retrieved knowledge, ensuring that responses remain explainable and aligned with enterprise governance requirements.

This grounding layer improves response accuracy, operational reliability and explainability by ensuring that all generated insights are derived exclusively from enterprise knowledge rather than unsupported assumptions.

By using Astra DB as an external vector repository, the solution follows a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture and demonstrates how IBM watsonx Orchestrate can integrate with enterprise knowledge repositories to deliver scalable, explainable and production-ready operational intelligence.

Step 4: Add Toolset 

Navigate to Toolset → Add Tool inside the agent configuration screen and select Agentic Workflow as the enterprise operational tool.

Orchestrate Agentic Workflow screenshot

The Agentic Workflow acts as the orchestration engine responsible for handling user interaction, operational reasoning, enterprise knowledge analysis and recommendation generation. This workflow enables the AI agent to perform multi-step reasoning across delayed orders, inventory shortages, warehouse risks and business-rule evaluation.

Configure the workflow with the following details: 

Name: Order Delay Analysis Workflow

Description: Workflow for analysing delayed orders, inventory shortages, logistics risks and operational business rules using grounded enterprise knowledge. 

workflow_desc screenshot

Once added, the workflow becomes available inside the agent toolset and can be invoked automatically during user conversations. The agent uses this workflow to process operational queries, retrieve grounded enterprise insights, apply business rules and generate explainable recommendations.

Step 4.1: Configure Workflow Activities 

Inside the Agentic Workflow, configure a multi-stage operational reasoning pipeline using generative prompt activities and user interaction stages. 

The workflow begins with a user input collection stage where the user provides a product-related operational query such as, 

Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?

The first stage, Enter Product Query, collects the operational query from the user. This input is then passed into the AI reasoning pipeline for enterprise analysis. 

The second stage, Analyse Order Delays, evaluates delayed orders, delivery timelines, warehouse distribution patterns and logistics-related risks. This stage helps identify operational bottlenecks and delayed shipment behaviour.

The third stage, Analyse Inventory, evaluates inventory availability, stock levels, reorder thresholds and replenishment conditions. This stage helps detect stock shortages and inventory-related operational risks. 

The fourth stage, Apply Business Rules, applies predefined enterprise operational rules to the analysed order and inventory data. The workflow evaluates conditions such as stockout issues, logistics delays, replenishment needsand systemic supply-chain problems.

The fifth stage, Generate Recommendation, generates explainable operational recommendations, corrective actions, monitoring suggestions and structured enterprise outputs based on the identified root causes. 

The final stage, Output, displays the generated operational analysis and recommendations back to the user.

The uploaded workflow canvas demonstrates the complete enterprise orchestration pipeline implemented in IBM watsonx Orchestrate. 

Orchestrate workflow canva

This workflow design enables multi-step AI reasoning, grounded enterprise analysis, explainable recommendations, modular orchestration and production-ready operational intelligence using watsonx Orchestrate.

Step 5: Configure agent behaviour

Navigate to the Behaviour section of the AI agent and define the enterprise operational behaviour instructions. This configuration controls how the AI agent reasons, retrieves enterprise knowledge, invokes the connected workflow and generates operational recommendations.

Orchestrate Behaviour prompt screenshot

Add the following behaviour prompt,

You are an Enterprise Operations AI Assistant specialized in order management, inventory analysis, logistics monitoring and supply chain optimization.

### Responsibilities

  • Analyse delayed orders
  • Detect stock shortages
  • Identify warehouse issues
  • Apply operational business rules
  • Generate grounded recommendations

### Instructions

  • Always use the connected workflow and uploaded enterprise knowledge files.
  • Do not hallucinate or make assumptions beyond the available data.
  • Base all findings and recommendations on the provided data.
  • Provide explainable and structured outputs.

### Error Handling

If no matching product, order, inventory item, or warehouse record is found: 

Status: No Data Available

Message: No matching records found in the available data.

Recommendation: Verify the search criteria and try again.

### Response Format

For successful analysis, use the following structure:

Status: Success

Summary:

<brief overview>

 Key Findings:

  • Finding 1
  • Finding 2

Recommendations:

  • Recommendation 1
  • Recommendation 2

The behaviour layer acts as the enterprise reasoning policy that guides how the AI agent interprets operational queries and generates responses within watsonx Orchestrate.

Step 5: Test the Agent

After configuring the enterprise knowledge, behaviour instructions and Agentic Workflow, the AI agent is validated using the Talk to agent interface in IBM watsonx Orchestrate. Users can submit operational queries such as,

“Why are orders delayed for iPhone 14?”

The agent retrieves relevant operational knowledge from the connected Astra DB repository, executes the configured workflow, analyses order and inventory information, applies operational business rules, identifies stock shortages and logistics issues, and generates grounded recommendations with explainable reasoning. The testing interface also enables developers to monitor workflow execution, validate response accuracy and assess production readiness before deployment.

Orchestrate screenshot
Orchestrator screenshot - result 1 agent

**Root cause analysis for the delayed iPhone 14 orders**

Status: Success 

Summary: Four iPhone 14 orders (IDs 1001‑1004) are currently delayed by four days. The delays are traced to stock unavailability in the primary fulfillment centers WH1 and WH2.

Key Findings:

  • All delayed iPhone 14 orders are assigned to warehouses WH1 or WH2.
  • The root cause is insufficient inventory of iPhone 14 units at these warehouses, leading to a four‑day delay for each order.

Recommendations:

  • Reallocate iPhone 14 stock from other warehouses (e.g., WH3) to WH1 and WH2 to replenish inventory.
  • Expedite inbound shipments of iPhone 14 to WH1 and WH2 to prevent further delays.
  • Implement a low‑stock alert for iPhone 14 at each warehouse to trigger proactive replenishment before stockouts occur.

Summary

In this tutorial, we have developed a production-ready AI agent using watsonx Orchestrate and Astra DB. The solution combines enterprise knowledge grounding, Agentic Workflow execution, operational business-rule reasoning and explainable recommendation generation to analyse delayed orders, inventory shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks.

The solution demonstrates how enterprise AI systems can support operational decision-making through explainable reasoning, modular workflow design and production-ready architecture principles.

The AI agent also aligns with the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) by supporting enterprise AI lifecycle phases including testing, deployment, monitoring and continuous workflow optimization.

Next Steps

The following enhancements can be implemented to further extend the enterprise AI solution.

  • Evaluate AI agent performance.
  • Deploy the workflow in enterprise environments.
  • Monitor and optimize workflow performance continuously. 
  • Integrate external enterprise operational datasets.

Key Takeaway

The Plan phase defines the enterprise operational objective, while the build phase enables intelligent workflow execution using enterprise knowledge grounding, business-rule reasoning and explainable operational analysis. This implementation demonstrates how IBM watsonx Orchestrate can be used to build production-ready enterprise AI agents capable of delivering scalable, explainable and operationally reliable solutions.

Author

Nivetha Suruliraj

AI Advocate | Technical Content

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