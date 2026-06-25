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How to deploy AI agents across the enterprise

Published 25 June 2026
By Matthew Finio and Amanda Downie

AI agent deployment is the process of moving an artificial intelligence (AI) agent from a prototype or testing environment into real-world operation.

While building an agent focuses on creating its capabilities, deployment focuses on making those capabilities reliable and useful in everyday situations. The goal of AI agent deployment is to have the agent complete tasks for actual users while interacting with real data and systems.

A deployed AI agent often works with other software, databases and AI-powered business tools. It might retrieve information from company systems, update records or coordinate tasks across different applications. These connections allow the agent to begin contributing to real workflows.

Deployment also involves monitoring how the agent operates after launch. Teams track reliability, accuracy and user interactions so they can identify issues and improve results over time. This ongoing management helps keep the agent useful as requirements evolve.

The rise of agentic AI

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.1 AI agents can operate with a degree of autonomy, or agency, and are rapidly transforming how organizations gather, analyze and act on information. They can be trained to analyze information, reason over it and take actions based on context and objectives.

Agentic AI systems combine large language model (LLMs), machine learning and other AI technologies to perform complex tasks. AI agents can connect to external tools and data sources, retrieve real-time information and carry out actions. They can plan multi-step workflows, adapt to changing conditions and learn from past interactions.

AI agent deployment compared to AI agent development

AI agent deployment and AI agent development are closely related but refer to different stages of the AI lifecycle:

  • AI agent development focuses on designing, building and testing the agent. Teams define the agent’s goals, configure its behavior, connect it to tools and evaluate how well it functions in controlled environments.

  • AI agent deployment begins once the agent is ready for real-world use. The agent is integrated with business systems, made available to users and its performance is managed over time.

The distinction is important because creating an agent is only the beginning. Organizations can spend time and resources building and refining agents, but those efforts have little impact until the agents are integrated into everyday workflows. Deployment turns AI into a working part of the organization.

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How AI agent deployment works

AI agent deployment begins after the agent has been designed, developed and validated in a testing environment. Validation includes:

  • Agent evaluation against predefined success criteria
  • Testing for accuracy, reliability and task completion
  • Measuring performance across different prompts and scenarios
  • Identifying failure cases and unexpected behaviors
  • Verifying that integrations and tool calls function correctly

Organizations frequently repeat this process several times before proceeding with deployment. The goal is to establish confidence that the agent can operate effectively in real-world business environments.

Deployment focuses on preparing the architecture, infrastructure and operational controls required to support real-world use. While specifics might vary by organization, AI agent deployment generally follows a step-by-step process that moves an agent from development to a production-ready state. These steps include:

1. Design the deployment architecture

Once validation is complete, organizations determine how the deployed system will be structured. Architectural decisions affect how well the system can grow, how dependably it operates and how easy it is to maintain over time. The goal of architecture design is to create a system that can reliably support business requirements while remaining flexible enough to evolve. Key decisions include:

  • Agent topology: Organizations must decide whether a single agent can handle the workload or whether multiple specialized agents should work together. Single-agent deployments are usually simpler to manage and maintain. Multi-agent systems can divide responsibilities among agents with different capabilities, which can improve performance for complex workflows.

  • Model strategy: Organizations must determine which AI models will power the deployment. A model is the underlying AI system responsible for reasoning, generating responses and performing tasks. Some deployments rely on a single model, while others use multiple models with different strengths. For example, one model might be selected for speed and lower cost, while another is used for more complex reasoning. These decisions can affect accuracy, latency and operating costs.

  • Fallback behavior: Teams should determine how the system will respond when an agent cannot complete a task, access a required tool or retrieve needed information. Some deployments escalate requests to a human user, while others switch to alternative workflows or backup systems. Well-defined fallback procedures help improve reliability and user experience.

  • State management: Teams must determine how the agent will manage information over time. Stateless agents treat each interaction independently, which simplifies deployment and scaling. Stateful agents retain context across conversations or workflows, making them more effective for tasks that require memory, continuity or long-running tasks.

    This decision is separate from how the agent is triggered. Some deployments are request-driven, meaning the agent responds directly to user input. Others are event-driven, where the agent automatically responds to changes in connected systems or workflows. A single agent can be both stateful and event driven. For example, a support agent might remember prior interactions while automatically responding to newly created tickets.

  • Orchestration strategy: AI agents frequently need to perform multiple actions before producing a result. An agent might retrieve information, evaluate options, use external tools and generate a response as part of a single workflow. Orchestration defines how these activities are coordinated and how information moves between different steps. Frameworks such as LangGraph and LangChain are commonly used to support orchestration and workflow management.

  • Routing logic: Some deployments use multiple models, tools or agents. Routing determines which resource should handle a specific request. For example, one model might answer general questions while another is reserved for specialized tasks. Effective routing can improve performance and help control costs.

  • Retrieval architecture: Organizations must decide how agents will access information. Some deployments rely on internal knowledge bases, while others connect to databases, document repositories or external services. These decisions affect the quality, accuracy and timeliness of the information available to the agent.

2. Select infrastructure and runtime environments

Once the architecture has been defined, organizations choose the infrastructure that will support deployment. These decisions affect performance, scalability, availability and operational complexity. Key decisions for this step include:

  • Deployment environment: Organizations typically choose between cloud, private or hybrid environments. Each option involves tradeoffs. Cloud deployments offer scalability and reduce infrastructure management requirements. Private environments provide greater control over data and systems. Hybrid approaches combine elements of both and can be used when organizations have specific security or compliance requirements.

  • Deployment model: Teams must decide how applications will be packaged and run. Containerization allows applications and their dependencies to be deployed consistently across environments. Serverless deployments reduce the need to manage underlying infrastructure and can simplify scaling for certain workloads.

  • Scalability requirements: Infrastructure should support expected workloads while allowing future growth. Organizations should plan for fluctuations in demand, high availability requirements and system recovery scenarios before deployment begins.

  • Runtime orchestration: Larger deployments commonly use Kubernetes and similar orchestration platforms to manage computing resources, distribute workloads and maintain system availability. These platforms can automate many operational tasks that would otherwise require manual intervention.

  • Environment management: Development, testing and production environments should remain consistent to reduce deployment issues. Effective environment management helps teams identify problems earlier and reduces the risk of unexpected behavior after launch.

Organizations also evaluate how well deployment platforms fit within their existing technology ecosystem and whether they provide the monitoring, security and integration capabilities required for long-term operations.

3. Connect data sources and business systems

Most AI agents deliver value because they can access information and interact with other systems. During deployment, organizations establish the connections that allow agents to retrieve data and perform actions.

Common integrations include databases, knowledge bases, document repositories, customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, customer support tools and other business applications. The complexity of these integrations has a significant impact on the overall deployment effort and long-term maintainability of the system. Important considerations include:

  • Integration methods: Connections are typically established through application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs) and software connectors. These interfaces allow the agent to exchange information with other applications and services.

  • Tool usage: Many AI agents rely on tool calls to complete tasks. A customer service agent might create a support ticket, while a sales agent might update a CRM record. Organizations must determine which actions the agent is permitted to perform and under what conditions.

  • Dependencies: AI agents might rely on multiple external systems. If one of those systems becomes unavailable, the agent’s performance can be affected. Understanding and managing dependencies helps improve reliability.

  • Data access: Retrieval architecture determines where the agent obtains information. During deployment, organizations must define what information each connected system will expose to the agent and what restrictions will apply. These decisions convert architectural plans into operational controls, helping balance requirements for usability, security and compliance.

4. Implement security and governance controls

Security and governance considerations influence nearly every stage of AI agent deployment. Decisions about data access, tool permissions and system integrations are often made alongside the architecture and integration work described in the earlier steps.

Before an agent is made available to users, organizations confirm that these controls are fully implemented and clearly define how the agent can operate and what actions it can perform. Core security measures include:

  • Authentication and authorization: These controls verify identities and define what users and applications are permitted to access. In many deployments, the agent itself is also assigned its own identity and permissions. This approach allows the agent’s actions to be authenticated, audited and managed independently from the users it supports. This separation provides greater visibility and control over how business systems are accessed.

  • Access management: Role-based permissions help limit access to sensitive information and business-critical systems.

  • Guardrails: Organizations implement restrictions that prevent agents from performing prohibited actions, accessing unauthorized data or generating inappropriate outputs.

  • Human oversight: Human-in-the-loop review processes are commonly used for high-risk actions, sensitive decisions or regulatory requirements. These controls allow people to review or approve certain activities before they are completed.

  • Threat protection: AI agents face risks that traditional software systems do not. Prompt injection attacks attempt to manipulate agent behavior through malicious instructions. Organizations also monitor for vulnerabilities, misuse and unexpected behavior that might create security concerns.

5. Deploy, monitor and continuously improve

Once the architecture, infrastructure and controls are in place, the agent can be deployed within business applications and workflows. This deployment might include a website, mobile application, messaging platform or internal business system.

Most organizations use automated deployment processes and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines to test updates, release new versions and manage changes over time. These practices help reduce operational risk and improve consistency across environments.

After deployment, monitoring becomes a continuous activity. Teams commonly track:

  • Latency: The time required for the agent to process requests and generate responses. High latency can negatively affect user experience.

  • Availability: Whether the agent and its supporting systems remain accessible when needed.

  • Task completion rates: How successfully the agent completes assigned actions and workflows.

  • Tool performance: How often the agent accesses external tools and whether those interactions are producing the expected results.

  • Retries and failures: Repeated task execution attempts can indicate workflow issues, system errors or integration problems.

Organizations also use observability tools to gain deeper visibility into agent behavior. These systems capture workflow execution paths, decision points and system interactions, making debugging and troubleshooting more effective.

6. Ongoing management

AI agent deployment is an iterative process. It is not the final stage of the broader AI development lifecycle (ADLC), but an ongoing process of operating, improving and governing AI systems in real-world environments. Teams regularly refine prompts, expand integrations, adjust workflows and reevaluate performance as business requirements evolve.

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Components of AI agent deployment

A deployed AI agent is typically made up of several interconnected components. Together, these components allow the agent to understand requests, access information, interact with external systems and support real-world business operations.

  • AI models: At the center of most AI agent deployments is an LLM. The model serves as the agent’s reasoning engine, allowing it to interpret natural language instructions, generate responses and decide how to approach a task. Many deployments use foundation models from providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google or Meta. Some organizations also deploy specialized models that are trained or fine-tuned for specific industries or workflows.

  • AI agent orchestration: AI agents often need to perform more than a single prompt-response interaction. They might need to gather information, evaluate options, use tools and complete multiple steps before reaching a result. Some deployments rely on a single agent while others use multi-agent systems that collaborate to complete complex tasks.

    Orchestration systems coordinate these activities. They manage task execution, determine which tools should be used, run tool calls and control how information moves between different parts of the agent workflow. In many deployments, orchestration also handles task routing between tools, processing nodes and multi-agent systems. LangGraph and LangChain are popular orchestration frameworks that provide tools for managing workflows, agent interactions and tool usage.

  • Retrieval systems: Many AI agents depend on access to information beyond what was included in model training. To support this need, deployments commonly connect agents to internal databases, document repositories, knowledge bases and business applications.

    Retrieval systems determine how information is stored, organized and accessed during agent interactions. Rather than relying solely on the model’s existing knowledge, the agent can retrieve current or organization-specific information in real time when needed. This approach helps improve accuracy and allows agents to work with information that changes over time.

    The design of retrieval systems can have a significant impact on performance and response quality. Organizations need to determine what information should be accessible, how frequently data is updated and how information should be prioritized when multiple sources are available.

  • External integrations: Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents can interact with external systems. Through APIs, software integrations and tools such as an SDK, agents can retrieve information, update records, generate reports or trigger processes.

    For example, an agent might access a CRM platform, create support tickets, schedule meetings or query inventory systems. These integrations allow agents to operate within existing workflows.

  • Memory systems: Many deployments include systems that help agents maintain context across interactions. Memory can range from short-term conversational context to longer-term storage of user preferences, project information or task history.

    Context management helps agents provide more relevant responses and maintain continuity across complex workflows. Without effective context handling, agents might lose important information as interactions become more complicated.

  • Deployment frameworks: Many organizations use software frameworks to simplify the development, deployment and management of AI agents. These frameworks provide common capabilities such as workflow orchestration, memory management, tool integration and state tracking.

    By providing reusable components and templates, deployment frameworks can reduce development effort and make AI agent deployments easier to maintain and scale.

  • Runtime infrastructure: Deployed agents operate within an underlying infrastructure that provides computing resources, networking and system availability. Depending on an organization’s requirements, agents might run in a cloud, private or hybrid infrastructure. Many organizations use cloud services from providers such as AWS and Microsoft Azure to deploy AI agents.

    Runtime infrastructure determines how agent applications run, scale and recover from failures. It also supports the resources needed to process requests, interact with external systems and maintain reliable performance. Some organizations use open source technologies such as Kubernetes to manage and scale deployed AI agents.

  • Access management: Because AI agents might interact with sensitive information and business systems, organizations need mechanisms to control what the agent can access and what actions it can take. Access management helps define permissions for users, applications and connected systems.

    These controls can include authentication, authorization and role-based access policies. Organizations also implement operational guardrails that help limit what agents can do and how they interact with systems. Proper access management helps reduce security risks while allowing agents to operate effectively within approved boundaries.

  • Monitoring systems: Monitoring systems provide visibility into how deployed agents operate in real-world environments. Organizations use these systems to track metrics such as response quality, task completion rates, latency and system availability.

    Observability tools provide deeper insight into agent behavior by recording decision paths, tool usage and workflow execution. These systems can also help teams identify performance issues by tracking failures, retries and bottlenecks.

Where organizations are deploying AI agents

Deployment strategies vary by organization and industry, but several business functions have become common areas for AI agent adoption. The following deployments focus on tasks that involve gathering information, completing routine actions or supporting employee decision-making.

Explore these and other AI agent use cases in more detail.

Banking and finance

Banks, financial institutions and corporate finance teams are increasingly deploying AI agents to support analysis, reporting and customer-facing services. Agents can help gather financial information, summarize reports and assist employees with routine research tasks.

Some deployments also support customer service, fraud detection and risk assessment. Because these environments involve sensitive data and regulatory requirements, AI agents are typically deployed with stronger oversight and governance controls than in many other business functions.

Customer service

Customer service is one of the most common areas for AI agent deployment. Organizations use agents to answer customer questions, provide product information and assist with account-related requests. Many deployments are integrated into websites, mobile apps and messaging platforms where customers can access support at any time.

More advanced agents can connect to knowledge bases, customer records and support systems. These connections allow them to retrieve information, create tickets and assist with routine service tasks before escalating more complex issues to human representatives.

Human resources

Human resources teams use AI agents to support employee onboarding, policy guidance and recruiting activities. Employees can interact with these agents to find information about benefits, workplace policies and internal procedures without searching through extensive documentation.

Recruiting is a common deployment area. Agents can help screen applications, answer candidate questions and coordinate interview scheduling, allowing HR teams to spend more time evaluating candidates.

Marketing

Marketing departments use AI agents to support content creation, campaign planning and audience analysis. Agents can assist with researching topics, generating content ideas, summarizing market trends and helping teams develop marketing materials across multiple channels.

Some organizations also deploy agents to monitor campaign performance, analyze customer feedback and identify emerging opportunities. Marketers remain responsible for strategy and brand decisions, but AI agents can help speed up many of the research and production tasks.

Operations and supply chain

Operations teams deploy AI agents to support workflow management, resource coordination and process monitoring and business automation. In manufacturing, logistics and distribution environments, agents can help track activities across multiple systems and identify potential bottlenecks before they affect performance.

Supply chain operations are a growing area for AI agent deployment. Agents can assist with end-to-end processes including inventory management, shipment tracking, supplier coordination and demand forecasting. They do this by gathering information from multiple sources and presenting it in a more actionable format.

Sales

Sales teams deploy AI agents throughout the sales process, from lead generation to deal support. AI agents can identify potential prospects, research companies, summarize account information and help prioritize opportunities. These abilities give sales representatives more time to engage with customers.

Some deployments also support later stages of the sales cycle. They prepare meeting briefs, draft follow-up communications and answer questions about products, pricing or customer accounts. These capabilities help sales teams manage larger pipelines and respond more quickly to opportunities.

Software development

Software development teams are increasingly deploying AI agents to support coding, testing and software maintenance activities. Agents can help generate code, review pull requests, identify bugs and assist with documentation tasks. They can also retrieve information from repositories, development platforms and internal knowledge sources to support engineering workflows.

More advanced deployments assist with quality assurance, code analysis and development planning. AI agents can help developers who work with common programming languages such as Python, giving teams more time to spend on architecture, problem solving and product development.

Benefits of AI agent deployment

Organizations deploy AI agents for many reasons, but most benefits fall into a few common categories.

  • Enhanced decision support: AI agents can help employees make faster and more informed decisions by gathering, summarizing and organizing information.

  • Faster response times: Agents can answer questions, provide assistance and complete tasks faster than traditional processes, which improves responsiveness for both customers and employees.

  • Greater scalability: Once deployed, AI agents can support growing workloads without requiring organizations to increase staffing at the same rate.

  • Improved access to information: Agents can connect to multiple systems and knowledge sources. These connections make it easier for users to find relevant information when they need it.

  • Improved efficiency: AI agents can handle routine tasks, retrieve information and complete multi-step workflows more quickly than manual processes.

  • Increased productivity: AI agents reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, which allows employees to focus on higher-value work that requires human judgment or expertise.

  • More consistent outcomes: AI agents follow defined instructions and workflows, which helps reduce variations in how common tasks are performed.

  • Reduced operational costs: Organizations can lower the cost of certain processes by automating routine activities and improving workflow efficiency.

Challenges of AI agent deployment

While AI agents can provide significant value, operating them at scale can present various technical and operational challenges.

  • Compliance requirements: Organizations operating in regulated industries face more stringent requirements related to data privacy, security and record keeping. Establishing governance policies early in the deployment process can help address these obligations.

  • Data quality: AI agents depend on accurate and accessible information. Incomplete, outdated or inconsistent data can reduce performance and lead to unreliable outputs. Regular data reviews and clear data management practices can help improve results.

  • Monitoring and maintenance: Deployment is not a one-time event. AI agents require ongoing monitoring, updates and optimization as business needs evolve. Dedicated human oversight and regular reviews can help maintain long-term effectiveness.

  • Scalability: An AI agent that work well during testing might encounter challenges as usage increases. Infrastructure planning, testing and scalable deployment architectures can help support growth over time.

  • Security risks: Because AI agents often interact with sensitive information and business systems, they can introduce new security concerns. Organizations can reduce risk by implementing strong access controls, monitoring agent activity and protecting against threats.

  • System integration: Many organizations rely on multiple applications, databases and legacy systems that were not designed to work with AI agents. Integrating these systems can be complex and time-consuming. Starting with well-defined workflows and prioritizing high-value integrations can help simplify deployment.

  • User adoption: Employees and customers might be hesitant to rely on AI-driven systems, particularly when workflows are changing. Clear communication, onboarding and training tutorials and gradual implementation can help build trust and encourage adoption.

Authors

Matthew Finio

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Amanda Downie

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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    Footnotes

    1. Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025: Agentic AI, Gartner, October 2024