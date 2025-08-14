Why observability is essential for AI agents

As excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) continues to sweep the business world, attention is turning to the technology’s newest iteration: AI agents.

Unlike traditional AI models, AI agents can make decisions without constant human oversight. They work autonomously to achieve complex goals such as answering customer questions, optimizing a supply chain or analyzing healthcare data to provide a diagnosis.

In practice, this means that AI agents can handle entire workflows from start to finish—such as automatically processing insurance claims or managing inventory levels—rather than just providing recommendations.

Recent estimates show organizations rapidly adopting AI agents. A KPMG survey found that 88% of organizations are either exploring or actively piloting AI agent initiatives.1 Gartner predicts that by 2028 more than a third of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI—the underlying technology that enables AI agents.2

However, the very capabilities that make AI agents so valuable can also make them difficult to monitor, understand and control.

AI agents use large language models (LLMs) to reason, create workflows and break down tasks into subtasks. They access external tools—such as databases, search engines and calculators—and use memory to recall previous conversations and task results.

While this process enables them to work independently, it also makes them far less transparent than traditional applications built on explicit, predefined rules and logic.

This inherent complexity and lack of transparency can make it difficult to trace how AI agents generate specific outputs. For organizations, this can pose serious risks, including:

Compliance violations: When agents handle sensitive data, organizations cannot demonstrate decision-making processes or prove regulatory adherence.

Without visibility into agent reasoning, teams can struggle to identify root causes or prevent recurring errors.

Trust erosion: Unexplainable agent actions can damage stakeholder confidence, particularly when agents make critical business decisions or interact directly with customers.

To mitigate these risks, organizations increasingly turn to AI agent observability to gain insight into the behavior and performance of AI agents.