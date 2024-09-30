What is a database? 

A database is a digital repository for storing, managing and securing organized collections of data.

Different types of databases store data in different ways. For example, relational databases store it in defined tables with rows and columns, while nonrelational databases can store it as a variety of data structures, including key-value pairs or graphs.

Organizations use these different kinds of databases to manage different types of data. Relational databases excel with structured data such as financial records. Nonrelational databases are best for unstructured data types such as text files, audio and video. Vector databases store data as vector embeddings, a format used by many generative AI applications.

Businesses own large amounts of data—often measured in petabytes, or quadrillions of bits—on everything from customer transactions and product inventory to internal processes and proprietary research. This data must be organized in a coherent data architecture for users and apps to access it when they need it.

Databases are foundational to building such a data architecture. They are more than a place to store information. Rather, they enable organizations to centrally manage data, enforce data integrity and security standards and facilitate data access.

With the proper database systems in place, organizations can use high-quality data sets for key business initiatives, including business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects.