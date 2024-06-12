What is vector embedding?

Artificial intelligence (AI) models, from simple linear regression algorithms to the intricate neural networks used in deep learning, operate through mathematical logic.

Any data that an AI model operates on, including unstructured data such as text, audio or images, must be expressed numerically. Vector embedding is a way to convert an unstructured data point into an array of numbers that still expresses that data’s original meaning.

Training models to output vector representations of data points that correspond meaningfully to their real-world features enable us to make useful assumptions about how vector embeddings relate to one another.

Intuitively, the more similar two real-world data points, the more similar their respective vector embeddings should be. Features or qualities shared by two data points should be reflected in both of their vector embeddings. Dissimilar data points should have dissimilar vector embeddings.



Armed with such logical assumptions, vector embeddings can be used as inputs to models that perform useful real-world tasks through mathematical operations that compare, transform, combine, sort or otherwise manipulate those numerical representations.

Expressing data points as vectors also enables the interoperability of different types of data, acting as a lingua franca of sorts between different data formats by representing them in the same embedding space. For example, smartphone voice assistants “translate” the user’s audio inputs into vector embeddings, which in turn use vector embeddings for natural language processing (NLP) of that input.

Vector embeddings thus underpin nearly all modern ML, powering models used in the fields of NLP and computer vision, and serving as the fundamental building blocks of generative AI.