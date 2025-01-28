What is latent space?

Mapping data points to latent space can express complex data in an efficient and meaningful way, enhancing the ability of machine learning models to understand and manipulate it while reducing computational requirements. To that end, encoding latent space representations typically entails some degree of dimensionality reduction: the compression of high-dimensional data down to a lower-dimensional space that omits irrelevant or redundant information.

Latent spaces play an important role in many fields of data science, and encoding latent space is an essential step in many modern artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. For instance, any generative models, such as variational autoencoders (VAEs) and generative adversarial networks (GANs), compute the latent space of training data to then interpolate from it to generate new data samples. Computer vision models trained for classification tasks such as object detection or image segmentation map input data to latent space to isolate its qualities that are relevant to making accurate predictions.

Large language models (LLMs), from embedding models that enable semantic search to autoregressive models such as IBM® Granite™ or those powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT, manipulate latent space to explore complex connections between different words in specific contexts.