What is a variational autoencoder?

Essential to understanding VAEs or any other type of autoencoders is the notion of latent space, the name given to the collective latent variables of a specific set of input data. In short, latent variables are underlying variables of data that inform the way the data is distributed but are often not directly observable.

For a useful visualization of the concept of latent variables, imagine a bridge with a sensor that measures the weight of each passing vehicle. Naturally, there are different kinds of vehicles that use the bridge, from small, lightweight convertibles to huge, heavy trucks. Because there is no camera, we have no way to detect if a specific vehicle is a convertible, sedan, van or truck. However, we do know that the type of vehicle significantly influences that vehicle’s weight.

This example thus entails two random variables, x and z, in which x is the directly observable variable of vehicle weight and z is the latent variable of vehicle type. The primary training objective for any autoencoder is for it to learn how to efficiently model the latent space of a particular input.



Latent space and dimensionality reduction

Autoencoders model latent space through dimensionality reduction: the compression of data into a lower-dimensional space that captures the meaningful information contained in the original input.

In a machine learning (ML) context, mathematical dimensions correspond not to the familiar spatial dimensions of the physical world, but to features of data. For example, a 28x28-pixel black-and-white image of a handwritten digit from the MNIST data set can be represented as a 784-dimensional vector, in which each dimension corresponds to an individual pixel whose value ranges from 0 (for black) to 1 (for white). That same image in color might be represented as a 2,352-dimensional vector, in which each of the 784 pixels is represented in three dimensions corresponding to its respective red, green and blue (RGB) values.

However, not all those dimensions contain useful information. The actual digit itself represents only a small fraction of the image, so most of the input space is background noise. Compressing data down to only the dimensions containing relevant information—the latent space—can improve the accuracy, efficiency and efficacy of many ML tasks and algorithms.