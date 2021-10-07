What is gradient descent?

Before we dive into gradient descent, it may help to review some concepts from linear regression. You may recall the following formula for the slope of a line, which is y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b is the intercept on the y-axis.

You may also recall plotting a scatterplot in statistics and finding the line of best fit, which required calculating the error between the actual output and the predicted output (y-hat) using the mean squared error formula. The gradient descent algorithm behaves similarly, but it is based on a convex function.

The starting point is just an arbitrary point for us to evaluate the performance. From that starting point, we will find the derivative (or slope), and from there, we can use a tangent line to observe the steepness of the slope. The slope will inform the updates to the parameters—i.e. the weights and bias. The slope at the starting point will be steeper, but as new parameters are generated, the steepness should gradually reduce until it reaches the lowest point on the curve, known as the point of convergence.

Similar to finding the line of best fit in linear regression, the goal of gradient descent is to minimize the cost function, or the error between predicted and actual y. In order to do this, it requires two data points—a direction and a learning rate. These factors determine the partial derivative calculations of future iterations, allowing it to gradually arrive at the local or global minimum (i.e. point of convergence).

Learning rate (also referred to as step size or the alpha) is the size of the steps that are taken to reach the minimum. This is typically a small value, and it is evaluated and updated based on the behavior of the cost function. High learning rates result in larger steps but risks overshooting the minimum. Conversely, a low learning rate has small step sizes. While it has the advantage of more precision, the number of iterations compromises overall efficiency as this takes more time and computations to reach the minimum.