What is a recurrent neural network (RNN)?

Like traditional neural networks, such as feedforward neural networks and convolutional neural networks (CNNs), recurrent neural networks use training data to learn. They are distinguished by their “memory” as they take information from prior inputs to influence the current input and output.

While traditional deep learning networks assume that inputs and outputs are independent of each other, the output of recurrent neural networks depend on the prior elements within the sequence. While future events would also be helpful in determining the output of a given sequence, unidirectional recurrent neural networks cannot account for these events in their predictions.

Let’s take an idiom, such as “feeling under the weather,” which is commonly used when someone is ill to aid us in the explanation of RNNs. For the idiom to make sense, it needs to be expressed in that specific order. As a result, recurrent networks need to account for the position of each word in the idiom, and they use that information to predict the next word in the sequence.

Each word in the phrase "feeling under the weather" is part of a sequence, where the order matters. The RNN tracks the context by maintaining a hidden state at each time step. A feedback loop is created by passing the hidden state from one time step to the next. The hidden state acts as a memory that stores information about previous inputs. At each time step, the RNN processes the current input (for example, a word in a sentence) along with the hidden state from the previous time step. This allows the RNN to "remember" previous data points and use that information to influence the current output.

Another distinguishing characteristic of recurrent networks is that they share parameters across each layer of the network. While feedforward networks have different weights across each node, recurrent neural networks share the same weight parameter within each layer of the network. That said, these weights are still adjusted through the processes of backpropagation and gradient descent to facilitate reinforcement learning.

Recurrent neural networks use forward propagation and backpropagation through time (BPTT) algorithms to determine the gradients (or derivatives), which is slightly different from traditional backpropagation as it is specific to sequence data. The principles of BPTT are the same as traditional backpropagation, where the model trains itself by calculating errors from its output layer to its input layer. These calculations allow us to adjust and fit the parameters of the model appropriately. BPTT differs from the traditional approach in that BPTT sums errors at each time step whereas feedforward networks do not need to sum errors as they do not share parameters across each layer.