What is an autoregressive model?

It is a simple but powerful technique for time series analysis that provides highly interpretable and effective predictions if your data contains correlations across the time steps. The correlation across time steps is called autocorrelation because it is a measure of how much a value correlates with itself. A purely linear process will autocorrelate perfectly with itself across the time series, making it possible to predict the next value exactly from previous values using an autoregressive process. A completely stochastic process such as white noise will have no autocorrelation since we cannot predict the current or future values by using the past values.



A time series is a sequence of measurements of the same variable or group of variables made over time. The measurements are typically made at evenly spaced times, for instance hourly, monthly or yearly. As an example, we might have values that measure the number of airline passengers in a country, with measurements observed each month. In this case, y represents the measured passenger counts and emphasizes the existence of measured values over time. The value of t is applied as a subscript rather than the usual i to indicate that y t represents the value of y at any time.