What is natural language generation (NLG)?

NLG is part of the computer science discipline of natural language processing (NLP): the use of machine learning (ML) models to understand and work with human language.



NLG is the portion of NLP that is concerned with content generation, specifically with outputting novel written or spoken language. For example, conversational AI chatbots use NLG to respond to user inputs in real time.

NLP converts natural language inputs into data, and NLG uses data to generate natural language outputs.

NLP is part of the field of computational linguistics: the study of how computers analyze and understand human language. NLP is computational linguistics in practice.



The development of deep learning and large language models (LLMs) made it possible for advancements in NLP to power the many generative AI applications that handle content creation.