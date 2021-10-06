What are Naïve Bayes classifiers?

Bayes’ Theorem is distinguished by its use of sequential events, where additional information later acquired impacts the initial probability. These probabilities are denoted as the prior probability and the posterior probability. The prior probability is the initial probability of an event before it is contextualized under a certain condition, or the marginal probability. The posterior probability is the probability of an event after observing a piece of data.

A popular example in statistics and machine learning literature (link resides outside ibm.com) to demonstrate this concept is medical testing. For instance, imagine there is an individual, named Jane, who takes a test to determine if she has diabetes. Let’s say that the overall probability having diabetes is 5%; this would be our prior probability. However, if she obtains a positive result from her test, the prior probability is updated to account for this additional information, and it then becomes our posterior probability. This example can be represented with the following equation, using Bayes’ Theorem: