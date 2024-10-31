Bigger isn’t always better, and what SLMs lack in size, they make up for through these advantages:

Accessibility: Researchers, AI developers and other individuals can explore and experiment with language models without having to invest in multiple GPUs (graphics processing units) or other specialized equipment.

Efficiency: The leanness of SLMs makes them less resource-intensive, allowing for swift training and deployment.

Effective performance: This efficiency doesn’t come at the cost of performance. Small models can have comparable or even better performance than their large model equivalents. For instance, GPT-4o mini surpasses GPT-3.5 Turbo in language understanding, question answering, reasoning, mathematical reasoning and code generation LLM benchmarks.10 GPT-4o mini’s performance is also close to its bigger GPT-4o sibling.10

Greater privacy and security control: Because of their smaller size, SLMs can be deployed in private cloud computing environments or on premises, allowing for improved data protection and better management and mitigation of cybersecurity threats. This can be especially valuable for sectors like finance or healthcare where both privacy and security are paramount.

Lower latency: Fewer parameters translate to decreased processing times, allowing SLMs to respond quickly. For instance, Granite 3.0 1B-A400M and Granite 3.0 3B-A800M have total parameter counts of 1 billion and 3 billion, respectively, while their active parameter counts at inference are 400 million for the 1B model and 800 million for the 3B model. This allows both SLMs to minimize latency while delivering high inference performance.

More environmentally sustainable: Because they require less computational resources, small language models consume less energy, thereby decreasing their carbon footprint.

Reduced cost: Organizations can save on development, infrastructure and operational expenses—such as acquiring huge amounts of high-quality training data and using advanced hardware—that would otherwise be needed to run massive models.