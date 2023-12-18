What is Llama 2?

The Llama 2 model family, offered as both base foundation models and fine-tuned “chat” models, serves as the successor to the original LLaMa 1 models, which were released in 2022 under a noncommercial license granting access on a case-by-case basis exclusively to research institutions. Unlike their predecessors, Llama 2 models are available free of charge for both AI research and commercial use.

Meta’s Llama models thus aim to play an important role in democratizing the generative AI ecosystem. As noted in the Llama 2 research paper (link resides outside ibm.com), though the methodology for pre-training autoregressive LLMs via self-supervised learning is, by now, relatively straightforward and well understood, the immense computational requirements the process entails have largely limited the development of cutting-edge LLMs to a few key players. Because most state-of-the-art LLMs, like OpenAI’s GPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s BARD are proprietary (and massive) closed-source models, public AI research access that might help understand how and why these models work—and how to better align their development with human interests—has been markedly limited.

In addition to making its code and model weights freely available, the Llama project has focused advancing the performance capabilities of smaller models, rather than through increasing parameter count. Whereas most prominent closed-source models have hundreds of billions of parameters, Llama 2 models are offered with seven billion (7B), 13 billion (13B) or 70 billion parameters (70B).

This enables smaller organizations, like startups and members of the research community, to deploy local instances of Llama 2 models—or Llama-based models developed by the AI community—without needing prohibitively expensive computing time or infrastructure investments.