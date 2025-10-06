Introducing Bob. Helping you ship quality software, faster.

Bob is your AI software development partner that understands your intent, repo, and security standards

Better code in every commit

Shipping quality code faster means catching issues before they ever reach a pull request.
Chat in your Editor

Bob lives inside the IDE, making it easy to ask, design, debug, and refactor without breaking flow. It understands the repo and context — so every answer feels like it comes from a teammate.
Code Review Mode

Bob’s agentic review mode goes beyond linting. It understands developer intent, flags issues early, and explains its reasoning. Reviews shift from reactive bottlenecks to proactive, educational feedback.
Vulnerability & secrets detection

Security isn’t an afterthought. With AI-powered secrets detection built-in, Bob surfaces vulnerabilities and credential leaks as you code — before they reach a pull request.
Purpose built for modernization

Bob specializes in making the hard problems easy. Whether you’re re-platforming an app or helping deliver the next feature, it brings modernization expertise directly into the developer’s workflow.
Java modernization

Automated upgrades (Java 8 → 17 and beyond) plus framework migrations from Struts or JSF to React, Angular, or modern stacks.

DevSecOps

Helps you securely deploy and configure applications leveraging technologies like Ansible, Terraform and more.
Enterprise readiness

Adapts to organizational coding standards, testing frameworks, and compliance needs (FedRAMP, HIPAA, PCI).

