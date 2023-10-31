AI Academy
Watch this episode (8:29)
Why foundation models are a paradigm shift for AI

There’s traditional AI and then there’s generative AI. One word separates them, but the difference couldn’t be more massive. While traditional AI can analyze data and tell you what it sees, generative AI can use that same data to create something new.

In this episode of AI Academy, learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs, and increase productivity, then use our guidebook to dive deeper.

AI Academy home

Meet the faculty
Watch (8:29)
What you’ll learn
  • Importance of foundation models to generative AI
  • Benefits of flexible AI models
  • How to select the right AI and data platform for your business
Look for a platform that has proven expertise in foundation models. Kate Soule Senior Manager Business Strategy IBM Research and MIT-IBM AI Lab
Get the guidebook
Generative AI + ML for the enterprise

The AI paradigm is ever changing, so let’s start putting theory into action to stay ahead. Use this guidebook to explore some of the more common AI and machine learning use cases and the key benefits gained with generative AI.

 Download the guidebook
Related resources
Trust, transparency and governance in AI

Explore issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.

How to choose the right AI foundation model

Explore how to choose the right approach in preparing data sets and employing AI models.
The pilot graveyard: Navigating AI challenges

Dive into the often-overlooked world of failed AI pilots and explore why many promising AI initiatives never make it to production.
Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience.  You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think newsletter
Take the next step in your AI Journey AI foundation models Discover watsonx.ai Hybrid cloud solutions Explore products AI strategy briefing Sign up for a session