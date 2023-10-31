There’s traditional AI and then there’s generative AI. One word separates them, but the difference couldn’t be more massive. While traditional AI can analyze data and tell you what it sees, generative AI can use that same data to create something new.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs, and increase productivity, then use our guidebook to dive deeper.
The AI paradigm is ever changing, so let’s start putting theory into action to stay ahead. Use this guidebook to explore some of the more common AI and machine learning use cases and the key benefits gained with generative AI.
Explore issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.
Explore how to choose the right approach in preparing data sets and employing AI models.
Dive into the often-overlooked world of failed AI pilots and explore why many promising AI initiatives never make it to production.
