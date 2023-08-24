What is sentiment analysis?

Sentiment analysis, or opinion mining, is the process of analyzing large volumes of text to determine whether it expresses a positive sentiment, a negative sentiment or a neutral sentiment.
Companies now have access to more data about their customers than ever before, presenting both an opportunity and a challenge: analyzing the vast amounts of textual data available and extracting meaningful insights to guide their business decisions.
From emails and tweets to online survey responses, chats with customer service representatives and reviews, the sources available to gauge customer sentiment are seemingly endless. Sentiment analysis systems help companies better understand their customers, deliver stronger customer experiences and improve their brand reputation.
With more ways than ever for people to express their feelings online, organizations need powerful tools to monitor what’s being said about them and their products and services in near real time. As companies adopt sentiment analysis and begin using it to analyze more conversations and interactions, it will become easier to identify customer friction points at every stage of the customer journey.
Deliver more objective results from customer reviews
The latest artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment analysis tools help companies filter reviews and net promoter scores (NPS) for personal bias and get more objective opinions about their brand, products and services. For example, if a customer expresses a negative opinion along with a positive opinion in a review, a human assessing the review might label it negative before reaching the positive words. AI-enhanced sentiment classification helps sort and classify text in an objective manner, so this doesn’t happen, and both sentiments are reflected.
Achieve greater scalability of business intelligence programs
Sentiment analysis enables companies with vast troves of unstructured data to analyze and extract meaningful insights from it quickly and efficiently. With the amount of text generated by customers across digital channels, it’s easy for human teams to get overwhelmed with information. Strong, cloud-based, AI-enhanced customer sentiment analysis tools help organizations deliver business intelligence from their customer data at scale, without expending unnecessary resources.
Perform real-time brand reputation monitoring
Modern enterprises need to respond quickly in a crisis. Opinions expressed on social media, whether true or not, can destroy a brand reputation that took years to build. Robust, AI-enhanced sentiment analysis tools help executives monitor the overall sentiment surrounding their brand so they can spot potential problems and address them swiftly.
Sentiment analysis uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) technologies to train computer software to analyze and interpret text in a way similar to humans. The software uses one of two approaches, rule-based or ML—or a combination of the two known as hybrid. Each approach has its strengths and weaknesses; while a rule-based approach can deliver results in near real-time, ML based approaches are more adaptable and can typically handle more complex scenarios.
Rule-based sentiment analysis
In the rule-based approach, software is trained to classify certain keywords in a block of text based on groups of words, or lexicons, that describe the author’s intent. For example, words in a positive lexicon might include “affordable,” “fast” and “well-made,” while words in a negative lexicon might feature “expensive,” “slow” and “poorly made”. The software then scans the classifier for the words in either the positive or negative lexicon and tallies up a total sentiment score based on the volume of words used and the sentiment score of each category.
Machine learning sentiment analysis
With a machine learning (ML) approach, an algorithm is used to train software to gauge sentiment in a block of text using words that appear in the text as well as the order in which they appear. Developers use sentiment analysis algorithms to teach software how to identify emotion in text similarly to the way humans do. ML models continue to “learn” from the data they are fed, hence the name “machine learning”. Here are a few of the most commonly used classification algorithms:
Linear regression: A statistics algorithm that describes a value (Y) based on a set of features (X).
Naive Bayes: An algorithm that uses Bayes’ theorem to categorize words in a block of text.
Support vector machines: A fast and efficient classification algorithm used to solve two-group classification problems.
Deep learning (DL): Also known as an artificial neural network, deep learning is an advanced machine learning technique that links together multiple algorithms to mimic human brain function.
The hybrid approach
A hybrid approach to text analysis combines both ML and rule-based capabilities to optimize accuracy and speed. While highly accurate, this approach requires more resources, such as time and technical capacity, than the other two.
In addition to the different approaches used to build sentiment analysis tools, there are also different types of sentiment analysis that organizations turn to depending on their needs. The three most popular types, emotion based, fine-grained and aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) all rely on the underlying software’s capacity to gauge something called polarity, the overall feeling that is conveyed by a piece of text.
Generally speaking, a text’s polarity can be described as either positive, negative or neutral, but by categorizing the text even further, for example into subgroups such as “extremely positive” or “extremely negative,” some sentiment analysis models can identify more subtle and complex emotions. The polarity of a text is the most commonly used metric for gauging textual emotion and is expressed by the software as a numerical rating on a scale of one to 100. Zero represents a neutral sentiment and 100 represents the most extreme sentiment.
Here are the three most widely used types of sentiment analysis:
Fine-grained (graded)
Fine-grained, or graded, sentiment analysis is a type of sentiment analysis that groups text into different emotions and the level of emotion being expressed. The emotion is then graded on a scale of zero to 100, similar to the way consumer websites deploy star-ratings to measure customer satisfaction.
Aspect-based (ABSA)
Aspect based sentiment analysis (ABSA) narrows the scope of what’s being examined in a body of text to a singular aspect of a product, service or customer experience a business wishes to analyze. For example, a budget travel app might use ABSA to understand how intuitive a new user interface is or to gauge the effectiveness of a customer service chatbot. ABSA can help organizations better understand how their products are succeeding or falling short of customer expectations.
Emotional detection
Emotional detection sentiment analysis seeks to understand the psychological state of the individual behind a body of text, including their frame of mind when they were writing it and their intentions. It is more complex than either fine-grained or ABSA and is typically used to gain a deeper understanding of a person’s motivation or emotional state. Rather than using polarities, like positive, negative or neutral, emotional detection can identify specific emotions in a body of text such as frustration, indifference, restlessness and shock.
Organizations conduct sentiment analysis for a variety of reasons. Here are some of the most popular use cases.
Support teams use sentiment analysis to deliver more personalized responses to customers that accurately reflect the mood of an interaction. AI-based chatbots that use sentiment analysis can spot problems that need to be escalated quickly and prioritize customers in need of urgent attention. ML algorithms deployed on customer support forums help rank topics by level-of-urgency and can even identify customer feedback that indicates frustration with a particular product or feature. These capabilities help customer support teams process requests faster and more efficiently and improve customer experience.
By using sentiment analysis to conduct social media monitoring brands can better understand what is being said about them online and why. For example, is a new product launch going well? Monitoring sales is one way to know, but will only show stakeholders part of the picture. Using sentiment analysis on customer review sites and social media to identify the emotions being expressed about the product will enable a far deeper understanding of how it is landing with customers.
By turning sentiment analysis tools on the market in general and not just on their own products, organizations can spot trends and identify new opportunities for growth. Maybe a competitor’s new campaign isn’t connecting with its audience the way they expected, or perhaps someone famous has used a product in a social media post increasing demand. Sentiment analysis tools can help spot trends in news articles, online reviews and on social media platforms, and alert decision makers in real time so they can take action.
While sentiment analysis and the technologies underpinning it are growing rapidly, it is still a relatively new field. According to “Sentiment Analysis,” by Liu Bing (2020) the term has only been widely used since 2003.1 There is still much to be learned and refined, here are some of the most common drawbacks and challenges.
Lack of context
Context is a critical component for understanding what emotion is being expressed in a block of text and one that frequently causes sentiment analysis tools to make mistakes. On a customer survey, for example, a customer might give two answers to the question: “What did you like about our app?” The first answer might be “functionality” and the second, “UX”. If the question being asked was different, for example, “What didn’t you like about our app?” it changes the meaning of the customer’s response without changing the words themselves. To correct this problem, the algorithm would need to be given the original context of the question the customer was responding to, a time-consuming tactic known as pre or post processing.
Use of irony and sarcasm
Regardless of the level or extent of its training, software has a hard time correctly identifying irony and sarcasm in a body of text. This is because often when someone is being sarcastic or ironic it’s conveyed through their tone of voice or facial expression and there is no discernable difference in the words they’re using. For example, when analyzing the phrase, “Awesome, another thousand-dollar parking ticket—just what I need,” a sentiment analysis tool would likely mistake the nature of the emotion being expressed and label it as positive because of the use of the word “awesome”.
Negation
Negation is when a negative word is used to convey a reversal of meaning in a sentence. For example, consider the sentence, “I wouldn’t say the shoes were cheap." What’s being expressed, is that the shoes were probably expensive, or at least moderately priced, but a sentiment analysis tool would likely miss this subtlety.
Idiomatic language
Idiomatic language, such as the use of—for example—common English phrases like “Let’s not beat around the bush,” or “Break a leg,” frequently confounds sentiment analysis tools and the ML algorithms that they’re built on. When human language phrases like the ones above are used on social media channels or in product reviews, sentiment analysis tools will either incorrectly identify them—the “break a leg” example could be incorrectly identified as something painful or sad, for example—or miss them completely.
Organizations who decide they want to deploy sentiment analysis to better understand their customers have two options for how they can go about it: either purchase an existing tool or build one of their own.
Businesses opting to build their own tool typically use an open-source library in a common coding language such as Python or Java. These libraries are useful because their communities are steeped in data science. Still, organizations looking to take this approach will need to make a considerable investment in hiring a team of engineers and data scientists.
Acquiring an existing software as a service (SaaS) sentiment analysis tool requires less initial investment and allows businesses to deploy a pre-trained machine learning model rather than create one from scratch. SaaS sentiment analysis tools can be up and running with just a few simple steps and are a good option for businesses who aren’t ready to make the investment necessary to build their own.
Today’s most effective customer support sentiment analysis solutions use the power of AI and ML to improve customer experiences. IBM watsonx Assistant is a market leading, conversational artificial intelligence platform powered by large language models (LLMs) that enables organizations to build AI-powered voice agents and chatbots that deliver superior automated self-service support to their customers on a simple, easy-to-use interface.
IBM watsonx Assistant helps organizations provide better customer experiences with an AI chatbot that understands the language of the business, connects to existing customer care systems, and deploys anywhere with enterprise security and scalability. watsonx Assistant automates repetitive tasks and uses machine learning to resolve customer support issues quickly and efficiently.
