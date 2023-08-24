What is sentiment analysis?

While sentiment analysis and the technologies underpinning it are growing rapidly, it is still a relatively new field. According to “Sentiment Analysis,” by Liu Bing (2020) the term has only been widely used since 2003.1 There is still much to be learned and refined, here are some of the most common drawbacks and challenges.

Lack of context

Context is a critical component for understanding what emotion is being expressed in a block of text and one that frequently causes sentiment analysis tools to make mistakes. On a customer survey, for example, a customer might give two answers to the question: “What did you like about our app?” The first answer might be “functionality” and the second, “UX”. If the question being asked was different, for example, “What didn’t you like about our app?” it changes the meaning of the customer’s response without changing the words themselves. To correct this problem, the algorithm would need to be given the original context of the question the customer was responding to, a time-consuming tactic known as pre or post processing.

Use of irony and sarcasm

Regardless of the level or extent of its training, software has a hard time correctly identifying irony and sarcasm in a body of text. This is because often when someone is being sarcastic or ironic it’s conveyed through their tone of voice or facial expression and there is no discernable difference in the words they’re using. For example, when analyzing the phrase, “Awesome, another thousand-dollar parking ticket—just what I need,” a sentiment analysis tool would likely mistake the nature of the emotion being expressed and label it as positive because of the use of the word “awesome”.

Negation

Negation is when a negative word is used to convey a reversal of meaning in a sentence. For example, consider the sentence, “I wouldn’t say the shoes were cheap." What’s being expressed, is that the shoes were probably expensive, or at least moderately priced, but a sentiment analysis tool would likely miss this subtlety.

Idiomatic language

Idiomatic language, such as the use of—for example—common English phrases like “Let’s not beat around the bush,” or “Break a leg,” frequently confounds sentiment analysis tools and the ML algorithms that they’re built on. When human language phrases like the ones above are used on social media channels or in product reviews, sentiment analysis tools will either incorrectly identify them—the “break a leg” example could be incorrectly identified as something painful or sad, for example—or miss them completely.