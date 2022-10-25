Home Natural Language Processing IBM Watson natural language processing solutions
Accelerate the business value of AI with a powerful and flexible portfolio of libraries, services and applications
Try Watson NLP Library for Embed free Boost ROI (Forrester study)
Two women having business meeting in conference room with their laptop and tablet.
AI that understands the language of your business

Natural language processing (NLP) is a subfield of artificial intelligence and computer science that focuses on the tokenization of data – the parsing of human language into its elemental pieces. By combining computational linguistics with statistical machine learning techniques and deep learning models, NLP enables computers to process human language in the form of text or voice data. Lemmatization and part of speech tagging enable a deep understanding of language, including context, the speaker or writer’s intent and sentiment.

IBM Watson® makes complex NLP technologies accessible to employees who are not data scientists. Our products are built for non-technical users, to help your business easily streamline business operations, increase employee productivity and simplify mission-critical business processes.
Now available: watsonx.ai

The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models

IBM Watson Natural Language Processing for Embed

How to build responsible AI at scale
Benefits of NLP Explore NLP use cases and capabilities Saves time and money

Oil and gas company reaches USD 10 million in time savings, using AI search and passage retrieval to make insights more accessible.

 Reduces workload

An insurance organization used natural language models to reduce text data analysis by 90%.

 Generates revenue

Law firms gain 4X productivity and earn 30% more revenue.
Partner with IBM

Accelerate your business growth as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) by innovating with IBM. Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions embedded with AI to better address clients’ needs.
IBM Partner Plus
Find out more

Build AI-based solutions faster with IBM embeddable AI
Featured products Watson NLP Library for Embed

Infuse powerful natural language AI into commercial applications with a containerized library designed to empower IBM partners with greater flexibility.

 Watson Natural Language Understanding

Tap into the capabilities of this natural language tool kit and analyze text in big data in formats including HTML, webpages, social media and more.

 Watson Discovery

Apply natural language processing to discover insights and answers more quickly, improving operational workflows.

 Watson Speech Libraries for Embed

Build your applications faster and with more flexibility using containerized libraries of enterprise-grade AI for automating speech-to-text and text-to-speech transformation.

 Watson Speech to Text

Use the services on the IBM Cloud to convert speech into text using AI-powered speech recognition and transcription in multiple languages for a variety of use cases.

Watson Text to Speech

Use the services on the IBM Cloud to translate written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices within an existing application or within Watson Assistant.

watsonx Assistant

Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care across all channels and touchpoints with conversational AI.

News and resources

Take a deeper dive into NLP concepts.

 Use NLP to make real time decisions in a crisis

Watch a 3-minute video on how a government employee uses NLP to better inform a local hurricane response strategy.

IBM viewed as leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Gain insights into the conversational AI landscape, and learn why Gartner® positioned IBM in the Leaders quadrant.

 IBM recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insights Engines

Download the report and see why we believe IBM Watson Discovery can help your business stay ahead of the curve with cutting-edge insights engine technology.

 IBM Helps Ecosystem Partners Accelerate AI Adoption by Making it Easier to Embed and Scale

Learn about the recent expansion of IBM embeddable AI software with release of Watson NLP and Speech libraries. IBM Ecosystem partners, clients and developers can more quickly and cost-effectively build their own AI-powered solutions.

 Explore the embeddable AI portfolio​

Check out IBM’s embeddable AI portfolio for ISVs to learn more about choosing the right AI form factor for your commercial solution.
Ways to get started
Explore Watson Discovery free Try Watson NLP Library for Embed free
More ways to explore Community Documentation Log in Partner with IBM
Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™  Of IBM Watson Natural Language Processing (NLP) Solutions,” (PDF, 1 MB) (Forrester: 2021), 2.

² Preserving institutional wisdom, ibm.com, 2021.

³ Junko Kato, ibm.com, 2021.

⁴ Karla Capela Morais, ibm.com, 2021.