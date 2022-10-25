Natural language processing (NLP) is a subfield of artificial intelligence and computer science that focuses on the tokenization of data – the parsing of human language into its elemental pieces. By combining computational linguistics with statistical machine learning techniques and deep learning models, NLP enables computers to process human language in the form of text or voice data. Lemmatization and part of speech tagging enable a deep understanding of language, including context, the speaker or writer’s intent and sentiment.
