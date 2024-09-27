What is Google Gemini?

Gemini is also the model that powers Google’s generative AI (gen AI) chatbot (formerly Bard) of the same name, much like Anthropic’s Claude is named for both the chatbot and the family of LLMs behind it. The Gemini apps on both the web and mobile act as a chatbot interface for the underlying models.

Google is gradually integrating the Gemini chatbot into its suite of technologies. For instance, Gemini is the default artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on the latest Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones, replacing Google Assistant. In Google Workspace, Gemini is available on the Docs side panel to help write and edit content, and on the Gmail side panel to assist with drafting emails, suggesting responses and searching a user’s inbox for information.

Other Google apps are also incorporating Gemini. Google Maps, for example, is drawing on Gemini model capabilities to supply summaries of places and areas.