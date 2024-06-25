What are LLM benchmarks?

Models are benchmarked based on their capabilities, such as coding, common sense and reasoning. Other capabilities encompass natural language processing, including machine translation, question answering and text summarization.

LLM benchmarks play a crucial role in developing and enhancing models. Benchmarks showcase the progress of an LLM as it learns, with quantitative measures that highlight where the model excels and its areas for improvement.

This in turn guides the fine-tuning process, which helps LLM researchers and developers advance the field. LLM benchmarks also provide an objective comparison of different models, helping inform software developers and organizations as they choose which models better suit their needs.