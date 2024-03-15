What is fine-tuning?

Fine-tuning could be considered a subset of the broader technique of transfer learning: the practice of leveraging knowledge an existing model has already learned as the starting point for learning new tasks.

The intuition behind fine-tuning is that, essentially, it’s easier and cheaper to hone the capabilities of a pre-trained base model that has already acquired broad learnings relevant to the task at hand than it is to train a new model from scratch for that specific purpose. This is especially true for deep learning models with millions or even billions of parameters, like the large language models (LLMs) that have risen to prominence in the field of natural language processing (NLP) or the complex convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and vision transformers (ViTs) used for computer vision tasks like image classification, object detection or image segmentation.

By leveraging prior model training through transfer learning, fine-tuning can reduce the amount of expensive computing power and labeled data needed to obtain large models tailored to niche use cases and business needs. For example, fine-tuning can be used to simply adjust the conversational tone of a pre-trained LLM or the illustration style of a pre-trained image generation model; it could also be used to supplement learnings from a model’s original training dataset with proprietary data or specialized, domain-specific knowledge.

Fine-tuning thus plays an important role in the real-world application of machine learning models, helping democratize access to and customization of sophisticated models.