What is few-shot learning?

Few-shot learning (FSL) is a subset of what is sometimes referred to more generally as n-shot learning, a category of artificial intelligence that also includes one-shot learning (in which there is only one labeled example of each class to be learned) and zero-shot learning (in which there are no labeled examples at all). While one-shot learning is essentially just a challenging variant of FSL, zero-shot learning is a distinct learning problem that necessitates its own unique methodologies.

In principle, FSL aims to emulate the human ability to learn from a mere handful of examples. This stands in contrast to conventional supervised learning, which typically uses many hundreds (or thousands) of labeled data points across many rounds of training to teach AI models to recognize classes of data. While powerful, supervised learning is impractical in some real-world settings: obtaining labeled examples is often difficult due to prohibitive costs, the domain-specific expertise needed to annotate data correctly or—in scenarios like unique handwriting, rare diseases or endangered and newly discovered species—the scarcity of existing samples.

While certain specific algorithms and neural network architectures have achieved notable success at FSL tasks, few-shot learning is defined by the nature of the learning problem rather than by the use of any specific method or model structure. Few-shot learning methods range widely, from adapting pre-trained models for use in similar tasks to using generative models to create new samples to meta learning methods that train models to generalize well to new classification problems and different classes of data, rather than perform any one specific task.