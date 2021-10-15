What is overfitting?

In machine learning, overfitting occurs when an algorithm fits too closely or even exactly to its training data, resulting in a model that can’t make accurate predictions or conclusions from any data other than the training data.
Overfitting defeats purpose of the machine learning model. Generalization of a model to new data is ultimately what allows us to use machine learning algorithms every day to make predictions and classify data.
When machine learning algorithms are constructed, they leverage a sample dataset to train the model. However, when the model trains for too long on sample data or when the model is too complex, it can start to learn the “noise,” or irrelevant information, within the dataset. When the model memorizes the noise and fits too closely to the training set, the model becomes “overfitted,” and it is unable to generalize well to new data. If a model cannot generalize well to new data, then it will not be able to perform the classification or prediction tasks that it was intended for.
Low error rates and a high variance are good indicators of overfitting. In order to prevent this type of behavior, part of the training dataset is typically set aside as the “test set” to check for overfitting. If the training data has a low error rate and the test data has a high error rate, it signals overfitting.
Read why IBM was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 report.
Register for the white paper on AI governance
If overtraining or model complexity results in overfitting, then a logical prevention response would be either to pause training process earlier, also known as, “early stopping” or to reduce complexity in the model by eliminating less relevant inputs. However, if you pause too early or exclude too many important features, you may encounter the opposite problem, and instead, you may underfit your model. Underfitting occurs when the model has not trained for enough time or the input variables are not significant enough to determine a meaningful relationship between the input and output variables.
In both scenarios, the model cannot establish the dominant trend within the training dataset. As a result, underfitting also generalizes poorly to unseen data. However, unlike overfitting, underfitted models experience high bias and less variance within their predictions. This illustrates the bias-variance tradeoff, which occurs when as an underfitted model shifted to an overfitted state. As the model learns, its bias reduces, but it can increase in variance as becomes overfitted. When fitting a model, the goal is to find the “sweet spot” in between underfitting and overfitting, so that it can establish a dominant trend and apply it broadly to new datasets.
To understand the accuracy of machine learning models, it’s important to test for model fitness. K-fold cross-validation is one of the most popular techniques to assess accuracy of the model.
In k-folds cross-validation, data is split into k equally sized subsets, which are also called “folds.” One of the k-folds will act as the test set, also known as the holdout set or validation set, and the remaining folds will train the model. This process repeats until each of the fold has acted as a holdout fold. After each evaluation, a score is retained and when all iterations have completed, the scores are averaged to assess the performance of the overall model.
While using a linear model helps us avoid overfitting, many real-world problems are nonlinear ones. In addition to understanding how to detect overfitting, it is important to understand how to avoid overfitting altogether. Below are a number of techniques that you can use to prevent overfitting:
While the above is the established definition of overfitting, recent research (link resides outside of IBM) indicates that complex models, such as deep learning models and neural networks, perform at a high accuracy despite being trained to “exactly fit or interpolate.” This finding is directly at odds with the historical literature on this topic, and it explained through the “double descent” risk curve below. You can see that as the model learns past the threshold of interpolation, the performance of the model improves. The methods that we mentioned earlier to avoid overfitting, such as early stopping and regularization, can actually prevent interpolation.
IBM Watson® Studio is an open data platform which allows data scientists to build, run, test and optimize AI models at scale across any cloud.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data is an open, extensible data platform that provides a data fabric to make all data available for AI and analytics, on any cloud.
Empirical evidence reveals that overparameterized meta learning methods still work well - a phenomenon often called benign overfitting.
Investigate two empirical means to inject more learned smoothening during adversarial training (AT)
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.