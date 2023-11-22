What is an autoencoder?

Encoder-decoder frameworks, in which an encoder network extracts key features of the input data and a decoder network takes that extracted feature data as its input, are used in a variety of deep learning models, like the convolutional neural network (CNN) architectures used in computer vision tasks like image segmentation or the recurrent neural network (RNN) architectures used in sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) tasks.

In most applications of encoder-decoder models, the output of the neural network is different from its input. For example, in image segmentation models like U-Net, the encoder network extracts feature data from the input image to determine the semantic classification of different pixels; using that feature map and those pixel-wise classifications, the decoder network then constructs segmentation masks for each object or region in the image. The goal of these encoder-decoder models is to accurately label pixels by their semantic class: they are trained via supervised learning, optimizing the model’s predictions against a “ground truth” dataset of images labeled by human experts.

Autoencoders refer to a specific subset of encoder-decoder architectures that are trained via unsupervised learning to reconstruct their own input data.

Because they do not rely on labeled training data, autoencoders are not considered a supervised learning method. Like all unsupervised learning methods, autoencoders are trained to discover hidden patterns in unlabeled data, rather than to predict known patterns demonstrated in labeled training data; however, like supervised learning models—and unlike most examples of unsupervised learning—autoencoders have a ground truth to measure their output against: the original input itself (or some modified version of it). For that reason, they are considered “self-supervised learning”–hence, autoencoder.