Dave Bergmann Writer, Data & AI

Dave Bergmann is a writer, researcher and video producer based in Brooklyn, NY. Though his career and content have covered everything from film to fitness to finance, his current work focuses on machine learning, artificial neural networks and emerging developments in the world of generative AI. His writing aims to bridge the gap between superficial, sensationalized AI coverage that eschews all but the most basic details and highly technical material that's impenetrable to everyone but developers and mathematicians.In addition to IBM, Dave's work has appeared in places like Business Insider, GQ, People, Men's Journal, Forbes, Men's Fitness, Cosmopolitan, and AskMen.