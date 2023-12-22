What is AI bias?

When AI makes a mistake due to bias—such as groups of people denied opportunities, misidentified in photos or punished unfairly—the offending organization suffers damage to its brand and reputation. At the same time, the people in those groups and society as a whole can experience harm without even realizing it. Here are a few high-profile examples of disparities and bias in AI and the harm they can cause.

In healthcare, underrepresenting data of women or minority groups can skew predictive AI algorithms.2 For example, computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) systems have been found to return lower accuracy results for African-American patients than white patients.

While AI tools can streamline the automation of resume scanning during a search to help identify ideal candidates, the information requested and answers screened out can result in disproportionate outcomes across groups. For example, if a job ad uses the word “ninja,” it might attract more men than women, even though that is in no way a job requirement.3

As a test of image generation, Bloomberg requested more than 5,000 AI images be created and found that, “The world according to Stable Diffusion is run by white male CEOs. Women are rarely doctors, lawyers or judges. Men with dark skin commit crimes, while women with dark skin flip burgers.”4 Midjourney conducted a similar study of AI art generation, requesting images of people in specialized professions. The result showed both younger and older people, but the older people were always men, reinforcing gender bias of the role of women in the workplace.5



AI-powered predictive policing tools used by some organizations in the criminal justice system are supposed to identify areas where crime is likely to occur. However, they often rely on historical arrest data, which can reinforce existing patterns of racial profiling and disproportionate targeting of minority communities.6

