What is a transformer model?

The model was first described in a 2017 paper called "Attention is All You Need" by Ashish Vaswani, a team at Google Brain, and a group from the University of Toronto. The release of this paper is considered a watershed moment in the field, given how widespread transformers are now used in applications such as training LLMs.

These models can translate text and speech in near-real-time. For example, there are apps that now allow tourists to communicate with locals on the street in their primary language. They help researchers better understand DNA and speed up drug design. They can hep detect anomalies and prevent fraud in finance and security. Vision transformers are similarly used for computer vision tasks.

OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT text generation tool makes use of transformer architectures for prediction, summarization, question answering and more, because they allow the model to focus on the most relevant segments of input text. The “GPT” seen in the tool’s various versions (e.g. GPT-2, GPT-3) stands for “generative pre-trained transformer.” Text-based generative AI tools such as ChatGPT benefit from transformer models because they can more readily predict the next word in a sequence of text, based on a large, complex data sets.

The BERT model, or Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, is based on the transformer architecture. As of 2019, BERT was used for nearly all English-language Google search results, and has been rolled out to over 70 other languages.1