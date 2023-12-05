What is self-supervised learning?

Self-supervised learning (SSL) is particularly useful in fields like computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) that require large amounts of labeled data to train state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) models. Because these labeled datasets require time-consuming annotation by human experts, gathering sufficient data can be prohibitively difficult. Self-supervised approaches can be more time- and cost-effective, as they replace some or all need to manually label training data.

To train a deep learning model for tasks that require accuracy, like classification or regression, one must be able to compare the model’s output predictions for a given input to the “correct” predictions for that input—usually called the ground truth. Customarily, manually labeled training data serves as that ground truth: because this method requires direct human intervention, it’s called “supervised” learning. In self-supervised learning, tasks are designed such that “ground truth” can be inferred from unlabeled data.

In SSL, tasks fall into two categories: pretext tasks and downstream tasks. In a pretext task, SSL is used to train an AI system to learn meaningful representations of unstructured data. Those learned representations can be subsequently used as input to a downstream task, like a supervised learning task or reinforcement learning task. The reuse of a pre-trained model on a new task is referred to as “transfer learning.”

Self-supervised learning is used in the training of a diverse array of sophisticated deep learning architectures for a variety of tasks, from transformer-based large language models (LLMs) like BERT and GPT to image synthesis models like variational autoencoders (VAEs) and generative adversarial networks (GANs) to computer vision models like SimCLR and Momentum Contrast (MoCo).