What are vision language models (VLMs)?

A language encoder captures the semantic meaning and contextual associations between words and phrases and turns them into text embeddings for AI models to process.

Most VLMs use a neural network architecture known as the transformer model for their language encoder. Examples of transformers include Google’s BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), one of the first foundation models that underpin many of today’s LLMs, and OpenAI’s generative pretrained transformer (GPT).

Here’s a brief overview of the transformer architecture:

● Encoders transform input sequences into numerical representations called embeddings that capture the semantics and position of tokens in the input sequence.

● A self-attention mechanism allows transformers to “focus their attention” on the most important tokens in the input sequence, regardless of their position.

● Decoders use this self-attention mechanism and the encoders’ embeddings to generate the most statistically probable output sequence.