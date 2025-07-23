What is statistical machine learning?

Read time 15 minutes
In the modern era of gen AI, we see practitioners build machine learning (ML) models from simple linear regressions to complex, sophisticated neural networks and generative large language models (LLMs). We also see ubiquitous data science and data analysis done for predicting customer churn, recommendation systems and other use cases. However, even though machine learning (ML) models might look like they run on massive dataset and powerful algorithms, under the hood, they are fundamentally a statistical process.
Machine learning is built upon statistical techniques and mathematical tools—including Bayesian methods, linear algebra and validation strategies—that give structure and rigor to the process. Whether you're building a nonlinear classifier, tuning a recommender system or developing a generative model in Python, you're applying the core principles of statistical machine learning.
Whenever you train a model, you're estimating parameters from data. When you test it, you're asking: is this pattern real, or just random noise? How can we quantify error by using evaluation metrics? These are statistical questions. The process of statistical testing helps us infuse confidence in constructing and interpreting model metrics. Understanding these prerequisites is not just foundational—it's essential for building robust and interpretable AI systems grounded in computer science and mathematical reasoning.
This article unpacks the statistical pillars behind modern ML, not just to demystify the math, but to equip you with the mental models needed to build, debug and interpret machine learning systems confidently.
We’ll walk through six interlinked concepts:
1. Statistics: Fundamentally, what is statistics and how it is used in modern AI?
2. Probability: How do we quantify uncertainty in data?
3. Distributions: How to model data behavior?
Statistics is the science of extracting insight from data. It organizes, analyzes and interprets information to uncover patterns and make decisions under uncertainty. In the context of data science and machine learning algorithms, statistics provides the mathematical foundation for understanding data behavior, guiding model choices and evaluating outcomes. It transforms messy, noisy datasets into actionable intelligence.
Modern machine learning is built on top of statistical methods. Whether you're applying supervised learning (for example, regression or classification), unsupervised learning (for example, clustering) or reinforcement learning, you're using tools rooted in statistical inference. Statistics enables us to quantify uncertainty, generalize from samples and draw conclusions about broader populations—all essential to building trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Before training models, we perform exploratory data analysis (EDA)—a process that relies on descriptive statistics to summarize key characteristics of the data. These summaries inform us about the central tendency and variability of each feature, helping identify outliers, data quality issues and preprocessing needs. Understanding these properties is a prerequisite for building effective models and choosing appropriate machine learning algorithms.
Key Measures:
The arithmetic average of values. Common in measuring centrality and in loss functions like mean squared error (MSE).
Example: If customer purchase values are increasing, the mean detects shifts in behavior.
The middle value when data is sorted. More robust to outliers than the mean.
Example: In income data, the median better reflects a “typical” case in the presence of skewed wealth.
The most frequently occurring value. Useful for categorical features or majority voting (as in some ensemble methods).
Example: Finding the most common browser used by site visitors.
Measures how spread out the values are from the mean. A low SD implies that data points are clustered near the mean, while a high SD indicates greater variability.
Example: In model validation, a feature with high variance might need normalization to avoid overpowering others in distance-based algorithms like k-nearest neighbors.
The range between the 75th and 25th percentiles (Q3 - Q1). It captures the middle 50% of the data and is useful for detecting outliers.
Example: In a customer segmentation task, high IQR in spending might indicate inconsistent behavior across subgroups.
Indicates the asymmetry of a distribution. A positive skew means a longer right tail, while a negative skew means a longer left tail. Skewed features might violate assumptions of linear models or inflate mean-based metrics.
Example: Right-skewed distributions (like income) might require log transformation before applying linear regression.
Describes the “tailedness” of the distribution, that is, how likely extreme values are. High kurtosis implies more frequent outliers, while low kurtosis means a flatter distribution.
Example: In fraud detection, high kurtosis in transaction amounts might signal abnormal spending patterns.
These measures also guide preprocessing decisions like normalization, standardization or imputation and affect how we engineer new features.
During EDA, descriptive statistics help us:
Understanding data with statistics also helps prepare models to handle large datasets, evaluate model metrics and mitigate risks such as overfitting. For example, descriptive summaries might reveal imbalanced classes or feature scales that require normalization—both of which affect model performance and fairness.
Modeling by using machine learning exists because of uncertainty. If we could perfectly map inputs to outputs, there would be no need for models. But real-world data is messy, incomplete and noisy—so we model likelihoods instead of certainties. Learning about probabilities lays the fundamentals of everything machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Theories in probabilities allow us to understand the data we used to model in a beautiful and elegant way. It plays a critical role in modeling uncertainties in ML models predictions. It helps us quantify likelihood, probability and certainties for a statistical model so we can confidently measure the outcome models we create. Diving into the world of probabilities and learning the fundamentals will help ensure that you understand the basis of all statistical learning models and how their predictions come to be. You will learn how we can make inference and produce probabilistic outcomes.
In order to learn popular distributions and model your data with confidence, let’s get to the basics and clarify some terminologies.
Random variable: A numerical representation of an outcome of a random phenomenon. It's a variable whose possible values are numerical outcomes of a random process.
Discrete random variable: A random variable that can take on a finite or countably infinite number of distinct values. For example, the outcome of a coin flip (Heads = 1, Tails = 0), or the number of spam emails received in an hour.
Continuous random variable: A random variable that can take on any value within a given range. For example, the height of a person, the temperature in a room or the amount of rainfall.
Event: A set of one or more outcomes from a random process. For example, rolling an even number on a die (outcomes: 2, 4, 6) or a customer churning.
Outcome: A single possible result of a random experiment. For example, flipping a coin yields either "Heads" or "Tails."
Probability : A numerical measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, ranging from 0 (impossible) to 1 (certain).
Conditional probability : The probability of event occurring, given that event has already occurred. This step is crucial in ML, as we often want to predict an outcome given specific features.
Probability is a measure of how likely an event is to happen, from 0 (impossible) to 1 (certain).
In machine learning, this often takes the form of conditional probability
Example: A logistic regression model might say
> “Given age = 45, income = USD 60K, and prior history,
> the probability of churn is 0.82.”
This example doesn’t mean that the customer will churn—it’s a belief based on the statistical patterns in the training data.
In the modern era of gen AI, probabilistic models such as logistic regression plays a huge role in determining the results and outputs of a model. This role is often in the form of an activation function in the layers of neural networks.
A probability distribution is a mathematical function that describes the possible values and likelihoods that a random variable can take within a particular range. Understanding distributions is crucial in ML because data rarely exists as single, isolated points; it has a structure and a "shape." Some terminologies we need to specify are:
Making the right assumptions about your data's distribution is critical—many machine learning algorithms rely on these assumptions for both model selection and interpretation. Incorrect assumptions can lead to biased estimates, misaligned loss functions and ultimately, poor generalization or invalid conclusions in real-world applications.
Probability distributions underpin:
The Bernoulli distribution models the probability of success or failure in a single trial of a discrete random event. That is, it only has two outcomes: 1 (success) or 0 (failure). It's the simplest type of distribution used in statistics, yet it forms the foundation of many classification problems in machine learning. For example, if you were to flip a coin 10 times, and you get 7 heads (success) and 3 tails (failure), the probability mass function (PMF) can be graphed as:
A coin flip is a classic Bernoulli trial. Let's apply the probability mass function to the coin flip example
- Let be a random variable representing the outcome of one flip
- If heads is considered success, we define for heads and for tails
- If the coin is fair, the probability of heads is
The probability mass function (PMF) of the Bernoulli distribution is:
Where:
Understanding the Bernoulli PMF is essential because it forms the probabilistic backbone of many classification models. In particular, logistic regression doesn’t just output a class label, it estimates the probability that a particular input belongs to class 1. This predicted probability is interpreted as the parameter 𝑝 in a Bernoulli distribution:
The logistic (sigmoid) function used in logistic regression ensures that predicted values fall within the [0,1] range, making them valid Bernoulli probabilities. The model is trained to maximize the likelihood of observing the true binary outcomes under the assumption that each target value is drawn from a Bernoulli distribution with probability 𝑝 predicted from features 𝑋. In this case, because we want to minimize the training loss, we adopt a maximum likelihood estimate (MLE) approach to maximize the likelihood of an outcome, given the data. Typically, for discrete distribution such as Bernoulli we transform probability into likelihood to manipulate more easily. Likelihood, like odds, is disproportionate so we usually apply a log transformation—known as the log-likelihood, and the loss function as log-loss. If this section sounds a bit confusing, you can visit the logistic regression explainer mentioned previously for step-by-step derivation of the log-likelihood function by using MLE. This connection provides the statistical grounding for interpreting outputs as probabilistic estimates. Other applications include:
The normal distribution describes a continuous random variable whose values tend to cluster around a central mean, with symmetric variability in both directions. It's ubiquitous in statistics because many natural phenomena (height, test scores, measurement errors) follow this pattern, especially when aggregated across samples.
Imagine you record the heights of 1,000 adults. Plotting this data reveals a bell-shaped curve: most people are close to the average, with fewer at the extremes. This shape is captured by the probability density function (PDF) of the normal distribution:
Where:
At the core of every machine learning system lies a statistical backbone, an invisible scaffold that supports everything from model design to interpretation. We began by exploring what statistics truly is: not just a branch of mathematics, but a language for making sense of uncertainty and extracting meaning from data. Descriptive statistics provide the first lens through which we examine and summarize the world’s complexity, offering clarity before modeling even begins.
Next, we dove into probability, the formal toolset for reasoning under uncertainty. In machine learning, probabilities help us quantify how likely an outcome is, enabling models to express confidence rather than just hard predictions. Whether it's the chance of a customer churning or the likelihood of a label in classification, probability theory turns raw data into interpretable insight.
Finally, we explored distributions, which define how data behaves across different scenarios. From the discrete Bernoulli distribution modeling binary outcomes, to the continuous Gaussian distribution shaping our assumptions in regression and generative models—understanding these distributions is crucial. They underpin both the data that we observe and the algorithms we build, guiding model choice, shaping loss functions and enabling meaningful inference.
In modern machine learning algorithms, from logistic regression and naive Bayes to deep learning and kernel methods, these statistical principles are not optional add-ons—they are the very mechanics of machine learning. They help us reason about uncertainty, optimize performance and generalize from limited observations to real-world decision-making. By mastering these foundations, you don’t just learn to use machine learning—you learn to understand, build and draw inference from it.
Even in the age of generative AI and large-scale deep learning models, statistics remains more relevant than ever. Behind every transformer layer and diffusion step lies a foundation built on probability, estimation and distributional assumptions. Understanding concepts like bias-variance tradeoff, and uncertainty isn’t just academic—it’s essential for interpreting black-box models, diagnosing failure modes and building responsible, explainable AI. Whether you're fine-tuning a foundation model, applying Bayesian techniques for uncertainty quantification or evaluating generative outputs, statistical reasoning equips you with the tools to navigate complexity with clarity. As gen AI systems grow more powerful, grounding your practice in statistical fundamentals ensures that your models remain not only state-of-the-art, but also principled and trustworthy.