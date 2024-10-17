Boolean models are perhaps the most straightforward, even simplistic, IR models. They use a dictionary structure of index terms as described previously. The model then ranks documents according to the presence of words from a user’s query in the retrieved documents. For instance, if a user gives the query, “jazz AND dancing,” the Boolean model retrieves only those documents that contain the words jazz and dancing in combination. Boolean models thereby account only for the presence or absence of words in a document; partial matches do not exist in Boolean retrieval systems. Text preprocessing techniques such as stemming and lemmatization can solve this issue of morphological variants—such as documents that contain dance, dances, or dancer, rather than only the user’s query dancing.

As mentioned, Boolean models only consider the presence and absence of words. This binary decision criterion lacks a grading scale to determine which documents are most pertinent to a user’s query. One potential solution is to grade documents based on the frequency of user query terms therein. In other words, the more a document mentions jazz and dancing, the more pertinent the model considers it for the user’s query. Increased term frequency does not necessarily indicate greater relevance however. Despite this potential drawback, Boolean models have been used in many IR systems given their ease of implementation.12