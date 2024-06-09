What is the Apriori algorithm?

Introduced in 1994 by Rakesh Agrawal and Ramakrishnan Srikant (link resides outside ibm.com) the name, 'Apriori' acknowledges the prior knowledge of frequent itemsets that the algorithm uses in computation. The algorithm runs iterations over the data to identify k-itemsets, meaning k items that frequently occur together. It then uses the k-itemsets to identify the k+1 itemsets. The Apriori algorithm relies on the insight that adding items to a frequently purchased group can only make it less frequent, not more. The process relies on the Apriori property that states that if an itemset appears frequently in a dataset, all its subsets must also be frequent. Conversely, if an itemset is identified as infrequent, then all its supersets are considered infrequent.

The Apriori algorithm is applicable to all kinds of datasets, especially those generated by transactional databases and it's often used for market basket analysis to support recommendation systems. For example, when using an e-commerce platform that sells clothes and shoes a shopper searches for shoes and decides to add a pair of formal black shoes to their shopping cart. The shopper then notices that the interface recommends other items to purchase, like socks. One of the ways this recommendation system works is to learn customer purchasing patterns and associate items that have a history of probably being purchased together.

One of the biggest advantages of using the Apriori algorithm is its simplicity and adaptability. However, Apriori algorithms are not as efficient when handling large datasets. The multi-iteration process of itemset candidate generation can become computationally expensive and memory intensive. Apriori is often combined with other techniques to mitigate these issues.

The Apriori function is integrated into many popular programming languages including Python, Java and R, making generating quality association rules along with frequent itemsets simple to integrate into existing applications or systems.