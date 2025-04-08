What is vibe coding?

Vibe coding is undoubtedly potent however it has some technical and real world challenges. Here are some of the key challenges listed:

1. Technical complexity: Vibe coding can handle basic standard frameworks but for real world applications where technical requirements can be novel or complex, vibe coding becomes challenging.3

2. Code quality and performance issues: Vibe coding is helpful to test applications and create prototypes, but it still requires optimization and refinement to make sure that the code quality is maintained. Vibe coding is not an ideal choice for distributed applications because it requires structured level architecture and sophisticated optimization strategies.

3. Debugging challenges: Code generated by AI is challenging to debug because it's dynamic and lacks architectural structure.

4. Maintenance and updates: Many times, if the software application is not updated in a timely manner, it becomes outdated which is why they require regular maintenance as well as updates. Applications built using AI generated code face maintenance and update challenges if the code structure is not properly maintained. This can cause developers to struggle to understand the underlying logic when trying to keep it updated and optimized.

5. Security concerns: This limitation is the most critical as it can lead to several risks and extreme vulnerabilities. Code generated using AI is often excluded from code reviews and security checks, leading to unseen vulnerabilities that can go unnoticed and be exploited.