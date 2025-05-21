What is bias-variance tradeoff?

When we decide on building an ML model for a specific business problem, we want to choose a model architecture that minimizes errors and capture underlying signals. Bias and variance represent two sources of prediction error. Bias measures how far off predictions are from the true values due to overly simplistic assumptions; variance, however, captures how much predictions fluctuate based on different training data.

Understanding and managing this tradeoff is crucial for building models that generalize well to unseen data. Models with high bias are prone to underfitting, missing important patterns, while models with high variance are prone to overfitting, capturing noise as if it were signal. Striking the right balance is at the heart of effective machine learning design and helps explain why models that perform well on training data might still fail in the real world.

In this explainer, we dive into technical details of bias-variance tradeoff and prediction error, painting a picture of how to build the right model for a dataset.